Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, April 2.

Pakistan have been brilliant in the series so far and have already taken a 2-0 lead. The action now shifts to Karachi, where the National Stadium will host the remaining games.

After winning the first ODI, Pakistan carried forward the winning momentum to overhaul the Kiwis to go 2-0 up in the series. It was a high-scoring affair at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. with the hosts just about emerging victories.

New Zealand were asked to bat first and they scored a mammoth 336 at the end of their 50 overs. A scintillating ton from Daryl Mitchell (129) and fifties from Chad Bowes (51) and Tom Latham (98) helped them amass a massive total, while Haris Rauf picked up four wickets for the hosts.

Fakhar Zaman, the dashing opener, scored a brilliant century at the top of the order. He was well-supported by Babar Azam (65) and Mohammed Rizwan (54*). Zaman remained unbeaten on 180 off 144 balls to take his side across the line in the penultimate over to win the game by seven wickets.

The Kiwis tried hard but failed to pick up regular wickets as they finished on the losing side despite a phenomenal batting display.

The action now shifts to the largest city in Pakistan, with the hosts on the brink of winning the series. They will be eager to repeat their performance on Tuesday and take an unassailable lead in the series. New Zealand, meanwhile, will have to bowl well as their bowlers have struggled so far in the ODI series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023.

Date and Time: May 2, 2023, Tuesday, 04:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is well-balanced and is expected to provide equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. The spinners will play a key role while bowling at this venue as the surface traditionally favors slower paces and could provide some grip and turn.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

We may see Shadab Khan come into the side in place of Usama Mir for the third ODI.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah.

New Zealand

Expect Adam Milne to replace Henry Shipley on Tuesday with the ODI series on the line.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Matt Henry.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan have been brilliant in the series so far. They have looked flawless, barring a weak bowling display in the second ODI, and are the favorites to wrap up the series on Tuesday itself.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will have to bring out their A-game to keep the series alive. They will also need to bounce back from losing the second match despite looking in control in the first half of the contest.

Pakistan look like a more settled unit, so expect them to come out on top and clinch the match as well as the ODI series.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

Poll : Tom Latham to score a century? Yes No 0 votes