Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan currently lead the series 2-0.

After electing to bat first in the second T20I, Pakistan posted a mammoth 192 on the board, thanks to a fifty from Mohammed Rizwan and a fantastic unbeaten 58-ball 101 from skipper Babar Azam. He hit 11 fours and three maximums. The visitors picked up four wickets in total, with Matt Henry finishing with two.

In reply, Mark Chapman remained unbeaten on 65 but the other batters failed to step up. They lost wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 154/7 to lose the game by 38 runs. Haris Rauf continued his brilliant form with the ball as he broke the back of New Zealand’s batting lineup and grabbed four wickets.

Pakistan have won the first two games and are on the verge of winning the series. They are high on confidence and will be looking to seal the series on Monday itself. The Kiwis were outplayed in both games and will have to bring their A-game to keep the series alive.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: April 17, 2023, Monday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and we can expect another high-scoring affair on Monday. The bowlers need to be on their game or else they will certainly go for plenty.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature on Monday is expected to hover between 25 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

We can expect Mohammad Nawaz to get back into the side in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

New Zealand

We might see Blair Tickner replace Henry Shipley on Monday.

Probable XI

Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry, Ben Lister

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan have won the first two games of the series and will be high on confidence. They have been performing brilliantly and it will be a tough task for New Zealand to register a win and keep the series alive.

Pakistan look the stronger of the two teams on paper, so expect them to seal the series on Monday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

