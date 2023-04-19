Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, April 20, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan currently lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

In the third T20I, New Zealand scored 163 in their quota of 20 overs, thanks to 64 from skipper Tom Latham at the top of the order. He was well-supported by Daryl Mitchell (33). The hosts picked up five wickets in total, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf finishing with two each.

In reply, Pakistan didn’t have the best of starts and were struggling at 64/6 in the 12th over. In walked Iftikhar Ahmed and changed the whole complexion of the match. Ahmed played a blistering knock of 60 off 24 balls to take his side closer to the target.

The game went down to the last over and with 15 required from the last over, James Neesham held his nerves and defended the total successfully to help his side win the game by four runs. He picked up three wickets, while Adam Milne and Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

New Zealand have managed to keep the series alive by winning the third T20I. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum and force the series to a decider.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: April 20 2023, Thursday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can take advantage of the fielding restrictions. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to range between 14 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain in the evening.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

They are expected to back their players and field the same XI that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand

New Zealand have found their best combination and are likely to go with the same on Thursday.

Probable XI

Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand fought hard and won the third T20I to keep the series alive. However, toppling Pakistan once again at home could be an uphill task for the visitors. Considering the form the hosts have shown in this series, they are expected to bounce back in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

