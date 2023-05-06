Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to face each other in the fifth and final game of the five-match ODI series. Tha National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, have already won the series 4-0. The Men in Green attained the No.1 ranking in ODIs for the first time after winning the game fourth game of the series on Friday, May 5 by 102 runs.

Babar Azam broke the Hashim Amla’s record and became the fastest batter to 5000 runs in ODIs. He also racked up his 18th hundred in the 50-over format and became the fastest to the milestone.

On the back of Babar’s knock, Pakistan racked up a big score of 334 for the loss of six wickets. Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed also played vital knocks of 58 and 28 respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s cameo of 23 off seven balls gave the Pakistan innings a finishing kick.

Thereafter, Usama Mir picked up four wickets and helped Pakistan bowl the Black Caps out for 232 in 43.4 overs. Tom Latham scored 60, but his efforts went in vain.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: May 7, 2023, Friday, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi has been excellent for the batters. Run-making would not be all that tough. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 35-degree Celsius mark and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand

Probable XI

Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan have looked absolutely unstoppable in the series thus far. They will go into the next game as clear favourites. The Black Caps will need a herculean effort to avoid a series whitewash.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

