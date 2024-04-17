Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Pakistan will host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting on Thursday, April 18. The first three matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the remaining two games.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made some interesting selections in the squad, re-appointing Babar Azam as the captain, replacing Shaheen Afridi. Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have also been picked in the squad. The duo came out of their respective retirements and made themselves available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Haris Rauf, who recently received their central contracts after being left out of the same earlier, has not been picked in the squad. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Ali Agha are the non-traveling reserves in the squad.

Michael Bracewell will lead the Kiwis in this series. New Zealand will be without several of its first-choice players. Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, and Trent Boult are a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League and were not available for selection.

Will Young, Tom Latham, Tim Southee, and Colin Munro were also unavailable for selection in the series. Young is playing in the County Championship for Nottinghamshire, and Latham is awaiting the birth of his second child. Southee made himself unavailable for the series to manage his workload. Munro also made himself unavailable for selection for this series.

Adam Milne and Finn Allen were picked in the squad but have been ruled out due to injuries. Milne sustained an ankle injury while training just before the team was scheduled to leave for Pakistan, and Allen suffered a back injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell and all-rounder Zak Foulkes have been picked in the squad.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head in T20I

Pakistan and New Zealand have played a total of 39 T20I matches so far. New Zealand have won 17 out of these 39 matches, while Pakistan have been victorious on 21 occasions.

Matches Played: 39

Pakistan: 21

New Zealand: 17

No Result - 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, April 18

Match 1 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 20

Match 2 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 21

Match 3 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM

Thursday, April 25

Match 4 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 27

Match 5 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Telecast: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode (India) and A Sports HD (Pakistan)

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan (wk), Zaman Khan.

New Zealand

Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi.

