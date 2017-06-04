Champions Trophy 2017: Sourav Ganguly's choice differs from the Indian team's bowling lineup

Ganguly also said the lack of experience could come back to haunt Pakistan.

Sourav Ganguly picks his pace bowlers for India Vs Pakistan

What's the story?

Sourav Ganguly has put his thoughts about the India vs Pakistan match into words in his exclusive column for Times of India. “The defending champions of the tournament have gone from strength to strength over the years and they will be very hard to eat,” wrote the former Indian skipper.

Ganguly, in his column, had revealed his choice of bowlers for today's match, “My choice of the three pacers would be Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.” He had also placed Bumrah ahead of other bowlers and justified his preference by saying “The reason I do so is that of his ability in the death overs. The Twenty20 format has made him learn the hard way and he has really improved his bowling in that part of the game.”

Extra cover: India vs Pakistan live score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Dada, in his article also pointed out that the Pakistan team will miss Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan. “They have developed over the last one year but will be without the experience of Misbah and Younis; they have been a fulcrum in the development of Pakistan cricket and will be big boots to fill.”

In case you didn't know...

Team India's playing XI was a big question ahead of the match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Captain Kohli had stated that it was tough to select which other bowlers will step on the field alongside Hardik Pandya. In the end, India went with the trio of Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bumrah has many eyes set on him. His death over skills have won him the adulation of the spectators.

The heart of the matter

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the options that the skipper will have to choose from for the next game. Depending upon the pitch, the coach and the captain will have to make up their mind about the pace line-up.

Pakistan have entered the match without too many experienced players which can turn into the major concern for the Green Army. Ganguly’s comments about the only favour the Pakistan team will enjoy read, “The positive thing for them will be the surface which has not helped seam movement at all. That makes the contest even, as the Indian batting is more equipped to handle seam and swing than their counterparts.”

What's next

The most hyped match of Champions Trophy has been long awaited. The result here largely depends on how the players cope. Despite India being the favourite, both the teams will enter the field with their own strengths and weaknesses. Dealing with the lack of experience will be a head scratcher for the Pakistan team.

Author’s take

It will be a mistake to underestimate Pakistan in terms of batting. Despite being a not so experienced squad, it will be essential to build a strong and tricky bowling line-up for this combat against Pakistan. India delivered good performances in both the warm-up matches. This pitch demands fast bowlers who will be crucial in turning the game.

Jasprit Bumrah is the bowler one needs to look out for. The team already has a strong batting line-up. However, three pace bowlers and a spinner will contribute largely in defending whatever they muster in the first innings.