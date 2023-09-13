Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Women and South Africa Women face off in the third and final game of their three-match ODI series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, September 14.

South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, sealed the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead following their six-wicket on Monday, September 11. They will now look for a whitewash.

After dominating Pakistan in the opening game, the Proteas were clinical in the second game, too After being put in to field first, they bowled their opponents out for 168 in 44.2 overs.

Nadine de Klerk was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets. Fast bowler Masabata Klaas accounted for three scalps. Speedster Ayobonga Khaka also bowled well for the visitors.

Thereafter, South Africa chased down the target with 16 overs left. Opening batter Tazmin Brits scored 45 off 54, while Marizanne Kapp stayed unbeaten on 29 to take South Africa home.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: September 14, 2023; 04:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium in Karachi

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Pitch Report

The pitch has been a decent one for batters as shown by South Africa. The team winning the toss should field first.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Weather Forecast

There's little chance of rain. It should be pleasant with the temperature around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umme Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Match Prediction

South Africa should win the game and seal the series 3-0. Pakistan will have to work hard to avoid a series defeat.

Prediction: South Africa to win

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

