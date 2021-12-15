"150 odd Test matches and the leading wicket-taker for England" - Pat Cummins lauds James Anderson's feats

Australian captain Pat Cummins has hailed his English fast-bowling counterpart James Anderson as the latter prepares for his 167th Test. Cummins believes Anderson's longevity and appetite for Test cricket is an example for all fast bowlers.

Anderson has been an incredible seamer since making his Test debut in 2003, breaking new records frequently. The 39-year-old remains the only paceman with over 150 Test caps under his belt and passed Glenn McGrath's record of 563 Test wickets in 2018.

ICC @ICC



Can they defy the odds and square up the series 1-1? 🤔



#Ashes | #WTC23



bit.ly/3ysedeS England face a tough task to achieve what no other men's side has managed to accomplish – beat Australia in a day-night Test.Can they defy the odds and square up the series 1-1? 🤔 England face a tough task to achieve what no other men's side has managed to accomplish – beat Australia in a day-night Test.Can they defy the odds and square up the series 1-1? 🤔#Ashes | #WTC23 bit.ly/3ysedeS

Pat Cummins admitted he would love to pick James Anderson's brain, setting a blueprint for pacemen by overcoming all his injury issues. Citing his presence as a challenge for the Australian batters, the 28-year old said, as quoted by Daily Mirror:

"I haven’t really picked his brains over bowling yet. But I would love to. He’s fantastic, 150 odd test matches and the leading wicket-taker for England. The longevity is what is really impressive. You get niggles and injuries constantly as a fast bowler and he’s been at it constantly as a fast bowler for nearly two decades."

He continued:

"It just shows it is possible to be bowling into your late 30s and still be at the top of your game. He brings a lot of experience and class to their side and is always a challenge but he is someone that our batters are really familiar with facing."

Anderson, 39, is on his fifth Ashes tour, having first featured in the competition in 2006. However, the right-arm seamer was successful only once when, in 2010-11, as his efforts were instrumental in England's 3-1 series victory. That season, Anderson claimed 24 wickets in five Tests at 26.04.

James Anderson included in England's 12-man squad for second Ashes Test

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, England have announced Anderson's return in the 12-man squad for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, which starts on Thursday. The veteran missed the Ashes opener alongside Stuart Broad as the visitors wanted to keep them fresh for the day-night fixture.

Also Read Article Continues below

The decorated pair is likely to share the new-ball duties at the Adelaide Oval. England's nine-wicket loss at the Gabba has made the second Test a must-win game. They will seek early impactful performances from Anderson and Broad in a bid to level the series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar