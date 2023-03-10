Pat Cummins’ mother passes away, Australian team to wear black armbands on Day 2 of Ahmedabad Test

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins’ mother Maria Cummins has passed away. Maria had been keeping ill and was placed in palliative care last month. Cummins returned home after Australia’s defeat in the second Test against India in Delhi.

The Aussie skipper missed the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore. Cummins is also not part of the ongoing fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Cricket Australia’s (CA) official Twitter handle confirmed the news of Maria’s passing away through a statement. The post also stated that Australian players will wear black armbands on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against India as a mark of respect. Cricket Australia’s tweet read:

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

As per a report on Fox Sports, Cummins’ mother was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2005 and had been battling a serious illness in recent weeks.

Opening up about his decision to return home from India to be with his ailing mother, the Australian captain had recently commented:

“I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding.”

BCCI @BCCI On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period 🙏

Meanwhile, Australia will resume Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against India on 255/4, with opener Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 104 and Cameron Green on 49.

Australia dominated Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia dominated Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test against India as opener Khawaja notched up his 14th Test hundred. Khawaja and Green added an unbroken 85 runs for the fifth wicket as the visitors went to stumps with the upper hand.

Speaking after the hard-fought effort, Khawaja told reporters on Thursday:

"I don't think I've ever smiled so much on getting a century, there was emotion in it, I've done two tours of India before, carried the drinks for eight Test matches before I got a chance here. Throughout the middle of my career I got told I couldn't play spin and that's why I never got an opportunity to play in India.

"It's just nice to go out there and tick off a hundred in India which was something if you asked me five years ago if you told me that I'd think you were crazy. There was a lot of emotion, I just never expected this to happen."

Khawaja is currently the leading run-getter in the series, having notched up over 250 runs in seven innings.

