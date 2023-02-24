Pat Cummins ruled out of third Test against India, Steve Smith to lead Australia in Indore – Reports

In yet another blow to Australia, captain Pat Cummins has reportedly been ruled out of the third Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore, which starts on March 1. The ace speedster will remain home in Sydney for personal reasons.

For the uninitiated, Cummins returned home due to a serious family health issue following Australia’s six-wicket loss in the second Test in Delhi.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Cummins said:

“I have decided against returning to India at this time. I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding.”

The visitors are currently 2-0 down in the four-Test series, which includes their first Test loss by an inning and 132 runs.

Vice-captain Steve Smith will lead the side in the absence of regular red-ball captain Cummins in Indore. After spending four days in Dubai with his wife Dani Willis, he has rejoined the squad.

The right-hander has led Australia on two occasions since being named deputy. He led the Aussies during the second Test during the 2021-22 Ashes and the day/night Test against the West Indies last year. Australia won both those games against England and WI by 275 runs and 419 runs, respectively.

Australia have already lost the services of injured David Warner (hairline fracture in his left elbow). Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the entire Test series due to an Achilles complaint.

The Aussies have also released all-rounder Ashton Agar to participate in the Sheffield Shield and March Cup after missing out on the last two Tests.

Meanwhile, all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are recovering from finger injuries after missing the first two Tests. The duo are in line to play the next Test.

Australia’s updated squad after Pat Cummins’ absence

Australia squad for the third Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann.

