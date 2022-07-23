"People felt that I had a big part to do with that" - Chris Jordan admits to facing racial abuse after 2021 T20 World Cup

England seamer Chris Jordan has revealed that he faced racial abuse on social media following their defeat in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final, against New Zealand. The right-arm speedster said people held him responsible for England losing in the big game.

Although Jordan started the tournament brilliantly, his form tapered off towards the end of it. The Barbados-born pacer proved to be England's most expensive bowler in their five-wicket loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, conceding 31 runs in three overs without any wickets.

England Cricket @englandcricket



| The Changing Room | Chris Jordan sat down with David Lawrence, the first black president of @Gloscricket and @AceProgramme scholar Dylan, to discuss their experiences and the changes needed to tackle discrimination in the game. @RL_Cricket | The Changing Room | #ECB Chris Jordan sat down with David Lawrence, the first black president of @Gloscricket and @AceProgramme scholar Dylan, to discuss their experiences and the changes needed to tackle discrimination in the game.@RL_Cricket | The Changing Room | #ECB https://t.co/IniW7PgWNo

Speaking in a video produced by Royal London and the ECB, the 33-year-old recalled that some social media users blamed him for the loss, dishing out racial abuse via direct messages.

"Six months ago, in the World Cup semi-final, things didn't go our way. Social media, it was relentless for me, on Twitter and Instagram there were lots of racist comments on my pictures and in my direct messages because we had lost a World Cup game. People felt that I had a big part to do with that."

The turning point of the semi-final came in the 17th over when James Neesham hit the right-arm bowler for 23 runs. Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten at 72, helping New Zealand chase down 167.

England had a dream run in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE up till that point. They had lost only one game until that ill-fated clash with New Zealand.

The 2010 T20 champions had lost to the Proteas before the Kiwis knocked them out.

"Our changing room is one of the most diverse in world cricket" - Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan. (Image Credits: Getty)

However, the 33-year-old labeled England's dressing room as one of the most diverse and inclusive in world cricket, crediting the likes of Eoin Morgan and Joe Root for the same.

"From my point of view, the England team currently is as diverse as it gets. I know that I've made some very good, lifelong friends in that changing room.

"That's a credit to people like Eoin Morgan and Joe Root because our changing room is one of the most diverse [in world cricket]. Real change will come from within, through having real conversations, as some people are just unaware. It's about continued education."

Wisden @WisdenCricket



#ENGvIND Bowling at the death and with India nearing 200, that's a special spell from Chris Jordan Bowling at the death and with India nearing 200, that's a special spell from Chris Jordan 👏#ENGvIND https://t.co/2xV8XGyflM

Jordan, England's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, remains one of their first-choice bowlers in the format. He will likely make it to their T20 World Cup squad later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far