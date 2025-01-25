Picking an all-captains playing XI in ODI cricket ft. MS Dhoni, Pat Cummins 

Leadership is one of the primary roles in cricket. Unlike other sports like football or hockey, captaincy plays a pivotal part in the outcome of a cricket match. Over the years, ODI cricket has made a significant mark and can be termed as one of the most successful formats in the game.

While ODI cricket has taken a backseat in recent years with T20 cricket and Tests being considered the ultimate formats of the game, the ODI World Cup is still considered the biggest prize in cricket.

The limited-overs format has helped in the evolution of leadership and several captains have made a mark in the history of this format. The captain takes the ultimate call of setting fields and making impactful bowling changes which goes on to determine the eventual outcome of a cricket match.

Trending

In this listicle, we have picked an all-captain’s playing XI in ODI cricket:

# Openers: Sourav Ganguly and Graeme Smith

Sourav Ganguly scored brilliant century against England in the 2002 Champions Trophy (Source: Getty)

One of the finest Indian captains, Sourav Ganguly had a stellar record in the ODI format. He is one of our openers in the all-captains playing XI in this format. The stylish left-handed batter led India to the 2003 World Cup final.

Under his leadership, India was also the joint winner of the 2002 Champions Trophy. Ganguly captained India in 147 matches, winning 76 with a win percentage of 50.34. Former South African captain Graeme Smith will partner Ganguly at the top of the order.

Smith wasn't one of the most fluent left-handers but scored runs when it mattered the most. After Hansie Cronje, he was the most influential Proteas captain. Despite not winning any major tournaments, he has a stellar overall record as a captain. Smith captained South Africa in 150 matches, winning 92 of those games.

# Middle order: Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Clive Lloyd, MS Dhoni

Ponting led Australia to World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007. Source: Getty

Ricky Ponting is one of the finest ODI batters of all time and has a stupendous record as a captain. He led Australia to World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007 and played a match-winning knock in the 2003 World Cup final against India. He captained Australia from 2002-2012, winning 165 out of the 230 matches.

Arguably the greatest white ball batter of all time, Virat Kohli holds the record for most centuries in ODIs (50). He has a stupendous record as a middle-order batter, leading India to some memorable victories in ODIs. He captained India in 95 ODIs, winning 65 matches in the process.

Another great of the game, Clive Lloyd will bat at number five in this team. The flamboyant left-handed batter led the West Indies to World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979.

He was also the captain at the 1983 World Cup where the West Indies famously lost out in the final against India. Lloyd led the West Indies in 84 ODIs, winning 64.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will walk into most playing XIs in this format. He has a brilliant record both as a batter and a keeper. His first moment of recognition as a skipper came after India's victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He was also the captain when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni led India in 200 ODIs with 110 wins.

# All-rounders and bowlers: Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Pat Cummins, Daniel Vettori

Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain to lead them to a World Cup win in 1983. One of the greatest all-rounders of his time, Kapil made the nation believe that they could beat top-quality opposition.

His knock of 175 against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup remains one of the finest in this format. He led India in 74 matches, winning 39 in the process. The most charismatic skipper of all time, Imran Khan was one of the primary reasons behind Pakistan’s World Cup win in 1992.

He led from the front and was a top-class all-rounder for Pakistan. Imran played a massive role in developing several high-quality Pakistan players of that generation. He led Pakistan in 139 ODIs and won 75 of them.

Arguably the greatest fast bowler of all time, Wasim Akram will walk into any playing XI be it ODIs or Tests. One of the most skilful bowlers to have played the game of cricket, Akram led Pakistan in 109 ODIs, winning 66 of those matches. He was also a handy lower-order batter and played several match-winning cameos for Pakistan.

Modern great Pat Cummins has already etched his name in golden letters as a captain of the Australian cricket team. Not many bowlers led Australia before but he has changed that notion single-handedly.

Cummins led Australia to a World Cup win in 2023 and a World Test Championship victory the same year. He has led Australia in 17 ODIs, winning 13 of them.

Last but not least, Daniel Vettori will complete the playing XI. The only frontline spinner in this XI, the left-arm orthodox spinner went about his business without much fuss. He was one of the finest finger spinners of his generation. He led New Zealand in 82 ODIs with 41 wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news