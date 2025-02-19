Picking an all-time India-Australia Champions Trophy playing 11 ft. Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Gilchrist

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is all set to commence on February 19 (Wednesday) with the opening match slated to be played between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. The eight-team tournament makes a return after an eight-year hiatus.

Pakistan won the previous edition in 2017, beating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final. The Champions Trophy will see the top eight teams from the 2023 World Cup fight it out in a round-robin and knockout stage with the final slated to be played on March 9.

India and Australia are two of the most successful teams in the competition, with two titles to their name. The Men in Blue won the tournament jointly with Sri Lanka in 2002 before winning their next by beating England in the 2013 final. Meanwhile, the Aussies won back-to-back tournaments in 2006 and 2009.

Injuries have marred both these top two sides. Australia will be missing at least five of their premier players, and India will have to deal with the absence of their pace spearhead and the biggest match-winner in modern times, Jasprit Bumrah.

While India and Australia won't meet in the league stage, they could play each other in the semi-final or final. With the tournament scheduled to begin in a few hours, we have compiled a combined all-time India-Australia Champions Trophy XI.

Here is the combined India-Australia playing XI:

# Openers- Shikhar Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly

Dhawan celebrates scoring a century in the CT. Source: Getty

Shikhar Dhawan just played two Champions Trophy but due to his stellar run in the competition, he is currently the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 701 runs in just 10 innings with three centuries and as many fifties at an average of 77.88. The southpaw will open the innings in this combined XI.

Dhawan made a century in his first two outings against South Africa and West Indies and there was no looking back from there on. He won the Golden Bat Award in both 2013 and 2017. He will be partnered by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly who is the fifth-highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy history.

Ganguly en route to a century against England in the 2002 CT. Source: Getty

Ganguly played 13 Champions Trophy matches from 1998-2004, scoring 665 runs in 11 innings at an average of 73.88. He also scored three fifties and three centuries in the process. One of the greatest Indian captains, Ganguly scored 141 in the semi-final against South Africa in 2000 to set up a final date with New Zealand.

Ricky Ponting celebrates after winning a match for Australia in the CT. Source: Getty

The two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting will lead this combined XI and will bat at number three. He also led the Aussies to Champions Trophy wins in 2006 and 2009. Ponting appeared in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1998 and went on to play his final match in 2009.

He scored 593 runs in 18 innings at an average of 39.53 with a century and four fifties. Ponting’s teammate Damien Martyn also has a brilliant record in the Champions Trophy. One of the most aesthetically pleasing batters to the eyes, Martyn scored 492 runs in 11 Champions Trophy innings at an average of 61.50 with five fifties to his name.

Touted as a Test batter during the initial stages of his career, Rahul Dravid went on to become a prolific run scorer in ODIs as well and played some vital knocks for India in the Champions Trophy. A makeshift wicket-keeper as well, Dravid scored 627 runs in 15 innings at an average of 48.23 with six fifties.

One of the leading match winners for Australia in the Champions Trophy, Shane Watson also finds a place in the playing XI. He scored centuries in the final of the 2006 and 2009 Champions Trophy to orchestrate Australia’s triumphant campaign.

Watson scored centuries in both 2006 and 2009 CT final. Source: Getty

In 15 matches, Watson scored 453 runs at an average of 41.18 with two centuries and as many fifties. He also bagged 17 wickets to go with his solid batting numbers. The swashbuckling southpaw Adam Gilchrist batted the majority of his career at the top of the order.

Given the condition of the match and how much they are chasing, Gilchrist can also be moved up the order. However, for the moment, he has to bat a bit lower down the order. He will also don the keeping gloves. The swashbuckling southpaw scored 382 runs in 13 innings at an average of 31.83 with two fifties.

Indian spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a brilliant start to his Champions Trophy campaign in 2013, bagging a five-wicket haul against West Indies in just his second hand.

In 10 matches, Jadeja has picked 16 wickets at an average of 25.18. He has also chipped in with some crucial knocks, none better than the one he played against England in the 2013 final.

Brett Lee appeals for a wicket in a CT match. Source: Getty

One of the fastest bowlers of the modern generation, Brett Lee, finds himself a place in this playing XI. His intimidating factor forced batters to commit mistakes. A tearaway fast bowler in his own right, Brett Lee made his Champions Trophy debut in 2000 and last participated in the tournament in 2009.

Lee is the fourth-highest wicket taker in the tournament with 22 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 26.86 and best figures of 3/38. His bowling partner for a majority of his career, Glenn McGrath will spearhead the attack in his company and will look to take early wickets.

The pacer who could keep hitting the same area throughout the day is the fifth most successful bowler in the Champions Trophy history with 21 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 19.61. He bowled some stunning spells in the competition, having made his CT debut in 2000.

Zaheer Khan celebrates picking a wicket during the 2002 CT - Source: Getty

Former Indian spearhead Zaheer Khan will complete the team. Left-arm seamers are always in high demand and when it's someone with the skill sets of Zaheer Khan, you can't leave him out. The left-arm pacer hogged the limelight with his stunning performance in the 2000 Champions Trophy. He played just two editions but bagged 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 24.53.

