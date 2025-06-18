Picking an all-time India-England playing 11 ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests ft. Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson

India are set to play England in a five-match Test series, starting June 20. The first Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds, and both sides are currently preparing for the clash.

Ad

This series will be crucial for both teams as they kick-start the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle (2025-2027). India and England have been long-term rivals and have played several memorable games in the past.

Many players from both teams have been among the greatest Test players over the years. With the Test series set to start shortly, let's pick an all-time India-England playing 11 based on the players' performances in the two sides' previous meetings in the longest format of the game.

Ad

Trending

Picking an all-time India-England Test 11 ahead of the ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Top order: Sunil Gavaskar, Alastair Cook (C), Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar will open the batting with former England captain and great Alastair Cook in this team. Gavaskar was the first batter to score 10,000 Test runs, and eventually finished with 10122 runs from 125 Tests with 34 hundreds. He played a total of 38 Tests against England and scored 2483 runs at an average of 38.20 with four hundreds and 16 fifties.

Ad

His opening partner in this team, Alastair Cook, is also the captain of the side. The left-hander played 161 Tests for England and amassed 12472 runs with 33 hundreds and 57 half-centuries. Cook had an impressive record against India as well. He played 30 Tests and scored 2431 runs at an average of 47.66 with seven hundreds and nine half-centuries.

At number three is another former cricketer and Indian legend, Rahul Dravid. Dravid played 164 Tests for India and piled on 13288 runs with 36 hundreds and an average of 52.31. He was also successful against England, making 1950 runs from 21 matches at an astonishing average of 60.93 with seven hundreds and eight half-centuries.

Ad

The number four spot will be taken by the legendary and arguably the greatest batter of his time, Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and amassed 15921 runs at an average of 53.78 with 51 hundreds. He is also the highest run-getter for his country in Tests against England. Overall, he played 32 Tests against them and scored 2535 runs at an average of 51.73 with seven hundreds and 13 fifties.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who scored 1991 runs against England from 28 Tests, misses out on the 11.

Ad

Middle-order/ All-rounders: Joe Root, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Ravichandran Ashwin

Among the current best batters, for England and overall, Joe Root slots in at number five. Root has played 153 Tests for England and has scored 13006 runs at an average of 50.80 with 36 hundreds. Root has also had immense success against India. The right-hander has played 30 Tests and is the highest run-getter in Tests between the two teams with 2846 runs at an average of 58.08 with ten hundreds and 11 fifties.

Ad

Following Root is the explosive wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Pant has played 43 Tests for India and has 2948 runs with six hundreds. Against England, Pant has scored 781 runs from 12 matches at an average of 39.05 with three hundreds and four half-centuries.

Legendary pace-bowling all-rounders and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Ian Botham come next. Kapil Dev played 27 Tests against England in his career. He scored 1355 runs at an average of 41.06 with two hundreds and eight fifties. He also picked up 85 wickets with four five-wicket hauls. Ian Botham played 14 Tests against India. He made 1201 runs at an average of 70.64 with five hundreds and as many fifties. He also bagged 59 wickets with the ball.

Ad

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, slots in as the spin-bowling all-rounder. Against England, Ashwin played 24 Tests for India and scored 1086 runs with a hundred and six fifties. With the ball, Ashwin picked up 114 wickets at an average of 27.72.

Bowlers: James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah

Former England pacer and great James Anderson will be the premier fast bowler in this team. Anderson played 188 Tests for England and bagged as many as 704 wickets at an average of 26.54. He is also the highest wicket-taker in Tests for England against India, with 149 scalps from 39 matches at an average of 25.47 with seven four-wicket and six five-wicket hauls.

Ad

With Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah will be the other frontline quick of this time. Bumrah has played 45 Tests for India and has already bagged 205 wickets at an average of 19.40. Against England, Bumrah has picked up 60 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 22.16.

Another notable mention who does not make it to the team is Indian spin veteran Anil Kumble. Kumble played 19 Tests against England and picked up 92 wickets, apart from scoring a century against them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news