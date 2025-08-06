Picking a combined India-England Test XI since 2000 post ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Joe Root & Jasprit Bumrah

Team India and England produced another memorable Test series that ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw, with the former's thrilling six-run win at the Oval. It was the second consecutive 2-2 drawn Test between the teams in England, following the 2021/22 affair.Yet, the last time the visiting team won a Test series in the contests between India and England was the latter in 2012/13. Meanwhile, India's latest Test series win in England came when they pulled off a 1-0 victory in a three-match series in 2007.Despite the home dominance, India and England have been part of several hard-fought and memorable Test series since 2000. Some of the biggest stars have flexed their muscles with bat and ball in the numerous Test series over the past 25 years.As a tribute to the Indian and England players, we select the best combined Test playing XI from the two teams since 2000 (from January 1, 2000), starting with the names that barely missed the cut.India-England Test XI since 2000Near-misses: Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes, Andrew Flintoff, VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni, Matt Prior, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Openers: Virender Sehwag &amp; Alastair CookIndia's Virender Sehwag and England's Alastair Cook pick themselves as the two openers despite their vastly contrasting batting styles. The former was India's first-ever triple centurion and scored 8,503 runs at an average of 49.43 with 23 centuries in 103 Tests since 2000.Meanwhile, Cook was England's leading run-scorer in Tests until Joe Root overtook him recently. The former left-hander was instrumental in England's 2012/13 Test series win in India and scored 12,472 runs at an average of over 45, including 33 centuries, in 161 outings since 2000.Middle-order: Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root &amp; Rishabh Pant (wk)The Great Wall of India, Rahul Dravid, comes in at No.3 - a position he mastered in the 2000s. The former right-hander scored 10,567 runs since 2000 at an average of 53.36, including 30 centuries, in 129 matches. Dravid was also the last Indian captain to lead the side to a Test series win in England in 2007.The two batters on top of the all-time leading Test run-scorers chart, Sachin Tendulkar and Joe Root, occupy the next two middle-order spots. Test cricket's all-time leading run-scorer, Tendulkar, scored 10,080 out of his 15,921 runs since 2000, with 29 centuries.Meanwhile, Root is the leading run-scorer in Test history since 2000 with 13,543 runs at an average of 51.29, including 39 centuries, in 158 games. Coming to the wicket-keeper position, Rishabh Pant fought off stiff competition from MS Dhoni and Matt Prior.The southpaw has scored 3,427 runs at a stunning average of 44.50, including eight centuries, in just 47 Tests. Pant was instrumental in India's series win in Australia in 2020/21, with a match-winning 89* in the final innings of the series-deciding Brisbane encounter.All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja &amp; Ravichandran AshwinIndia's spin-twins, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, come in next as the two all-rounders and spinners in the XI. The former boasts incredible Test numbers with 3,886 runs at an average of almost 38, including five centuries, while also picking up 330 wickets at an average of 25.16.On the other hand, Ashwin is India's second all-time leading wicket-taker with 537 scalps at an average of 24, including 37 five-wicket hauls. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder also amassed over 3,500 runs with the bat, including six centuries, in 106 Tests.Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Jasprit Bumrah &amp; James AndersonThree all-time great seamers round off the combined India-England Test XI since 2000. The legendary English duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson come in at No. 9 and 10, thanks to their combined 1,308 wickets and 52 five-wicket hauls.While the former finished his stellar career with 604 scalps, the latter scaled even greater heights with 704 wickets.Finally, India's Jasprit Bumrah continues to break bowling records for fun in Test cricket. The champion pacer is currently on 219 wickets in only 48 games at an other-worldly average of 19.82, including 15 five-wicket hauls.India-England Test XI since 2000Virender Sehwag, Alastair Cook (c), Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah