Picking a combined India-New Zealand playing 11 ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final ft. Virat Kohli, Mitchell Santner

Team India will take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. This will be the third time that the two teams will be meeting in an ICC final. The Kiwis got the better of India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final as well as the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final. India will be keen to set the record straight on Sunday in Dubai.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They began their campaign with six-wicket wins over Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan. In their third and final group match, Team India got the better of the Kiwis by 44 runs. In the semifinal, Team India registered a four-wicket win over ODI world champions Australia, whose weak bowling line-up hurt their cause.

New Zealand have also been clinical in their journey to the 2025 Champions Trophy final. They began their campaign with a 60-run win over Pakistan and then beat Bangladesh by five wickets. The Kiwis went down to India by 44 runs in their last group match before hammering South Africa by 50 runs in the semifinal.

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final, we pick a combined XI featuring players from the two finalists.

Top-order: Rohit Sharma (c), Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Rachin Ravindra would open the batting in the combined India vs New Zealand XI. The Indian captain has not had a great run so far in the ICC tournament, managing a highest of 41 from four innings. However, he is always a dangerous batter to have at the top of the order.

Rachin has been sensational for New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. In three innings, he has 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 103.67. The left-handed batter scored 112 off 105 against Bangladesh and 108 off 101 balls in the semifinal against South Africa. The 25-year-old can also chip in with some handy wickets with his left-arm spin.

Virat Kohli is the easy choice for the No. 3 batter in the combined India vs New Zealand XI. The seasoned cricketer has 217 runs to his name in four innings in the ongoing Champions Trophy, averaging 72.33 at a strike rate of 83.14. Kohli scored 100* off 111 balls against Pakistan and contributed 84 off 98 against Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai.

Middle-order & all-rounders: Kane Williamson, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Glenn Phillips

Kane Williamson has come into his own in recent matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy. After single-figure scores in his first two matches, the experienced batter scored a valiant 81 off 120 balls against India. He followed it up with 102 off 94 in the second semifinal against South Africa, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

Axar Patel narrowly pipped Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja for the all-rounder's slot on the basis of his consistency in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He has chipped in with crucial knocks with the bat and also claimed five wickets with his left-arm spin. In addition, he has excelled in the field too.

KL Rahul would be the keeper-batter in the combined India vs New Zealand XI. He has done a good job behind the stumps and has been handy with the bat as well. Rahul scored 41* off 47 against Bangladesh and 42* off 34 against Australia in the semifinal. He could have a key role to play in the final as well.

Glenn Phillips finds a place in the playing XI on the basis of his exceptional all-round abilities. He has taken a couple of sensational catches in the tournament so far. Phillips has been in impressive form with the bat as well. He smashed 61 off 39 against Pakistan and an unbeaten 49 off just 27 deliveries against South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore and also picked up two wickets.

Bowlers: Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy

Matt Henry and Mohammad Shami would be the pacers in the combined India-New Zealand XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy, while Mitchell Santner and Varun Chakaravarthy would be the spinners.

Henry's participation in the final is in doubt due to an injury, which would be a big setback for the Kiwis. The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Champions Trophy, with 10 wickets at an average of 16.70. He claimed five wickets against the Men in Blue in the group stage. Shami is the second-leading wicket-taker, with eight scalps at an average of just under 20.

Both Santner and Chakaravarthy have made a significant impact with the ball in the Champions Trophy. The New Zealand captain has claimed seven wickets at an average of 27.71, while Chakaravarthy also has seven scalps at an average of 13. Both spinners would be crucial to the fortunes of their respective sides in the final.

