Picking a combined Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town playing 11 for SA20 2024 ft. Will Jacks & Ryan Rickelton

The SA20 2024 returns to Centurion for a match between home team Pretoria Capitals and Kieron Pollard's MI Cape Town tonight (February 1).

The Capitals are fifth in the points table right now, having earned 10 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town are in the sixth spot with one point less than the Capitals.

Both teams are still alive in the race to the knockout round. A win in tonight's match can take the winning team to the fourth position in the SA20 2024 points table while the losing side will be all but eliminated from the competition.

Ahead of this high-stakes match, in this article now, we will form a combined playing XI featuring players of Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town.

Openers - Ryan Rickelton (wk) and Will Jacks

MI Cape Town wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton will open the batting for this team along with Pretoria Capitals' explosive all-rounder Will Jacks. Rickelton is the top run-getter in SA20 2024 so far. He has aggregated 405 runs in eight matches at an average of close to 60 and a strike rate of more than 170.

Jacks has scored 218 runs in eight games. His highest score in the tournament has been 101 while he has smashed 15 maximums. Besides, the PC all-rounder has also picked up six wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

Middle order - Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Verreynne, Kieron Pollard (c) and Sam Curran

The majority of the MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals batters have failed to light up SA20 2024 with their batting performances. The likes of Liam Livingstone, Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis and Phil Salt have let the fans down this year.

The middle-order of this team consists of Rassie van der Dussen, Kieron Pollard and Sam Curran from MI Cape Town. Rassie has scored 247 runs in eight matches, including one century.

All-rounders Pollard and Curran have averaged more than 30 with the bat. They also have a total of seven wickets between themselves.

Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Verreynne will represent the Pretoria Capitals in this middle-order. Rossouw is the team's second-highest run-scorer with a tally of 146 runs after eight matches. Wicketkeeper Verreynne has 106 runs to his name. He played a fantastic knock of 72 runs against the Joburg Super Kings on January 20.

Bowlers - Thomas Kaber, Daryn Dupavillon, Wayne Parnell and Adil Rashid

The bowling attack featured two wrist-spinners, one each from MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals. Left-arm wrist spinner Thomas Kaber has been quite impressive for MICT this season. He has accounted for seven wickets in five innings at an average of 15.57.

Rashid has taken six wickets in six innings for PC. His best figures this season are 3/30 while his economy rate is in the range of eight. PC's Wayne Parnell and Daryn Dupavillon will support Sam Curran in the pace attack.

Dupavillon is PC's highest wicket-taker in SA20 2024 with eight scalps and Parnell is right behind him with seven.

Combined playing 11 of MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2024

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Verreynne, Kieron Pollard (c), Sam Curran, Thomas Kaber, Daryn Dupavillon, Wayne Parnell and Adil Rashid.

