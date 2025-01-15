Picking the greatest Asian Men's Test playing 11 of the 21st century ft. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag

The first Test match was played between England and Australia way back in 1877 but over the years, the Asian teams have produced several top-class cricketers. The emergence of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as top-quality Test nations in the 21st century has made the competition intense.

There is no doubt about the fact that Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game. While teams like Australia, West Indies, England and South Africa dominated Test cricket in the 19th century, the Asian teams have taken a big leap both in their team and individual performances.

Some of the greatest names in the history of world cricket have come from the land of India and Pakistan while Sri Lanka hasn't been too far either. The 21st century has seen some dramatic wins from the Asian teams while most of the individual records are also held by the Asian nations.

On that note, let us have a look at possibly the best Asian men’s Test-playing XI of the 21st century:

Arguably the most destructive batter during his prime, Virender Sehwag redefined the art of batsmanship as an opener in Test cricket. The swashbuckling right-handed batter made his Test debut in 2001 and was elevated as an opener, which changed his career forever.

In 103 Tests, Sehwag scored 8503 runs at an average of 49.43, including 23 centuries. While Rahul Dravid predominantly batted at number three in Tests, he would be an equally good opener if given an opportunity.

Rahul Dravid was one of the greatest Test batters of all time. Source: Getty

To accommodate other Asian greats, Dravid would open the innings with Sehwag. One of the greatest Test batters of all time, Dravid played in 130 Tests during this century, scoring 10590 runs at an average of 52.95 with 30 centuries to his name.

# Middle order batters- Younis Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Inzamam-ul-Haq

Younis Khan was one of the leading run scorers in Tests for Pakistan. Source: Getty

One of the finest Test batters to have emerged from Pakistan, Younis Khan is expected to bat at number three. He might not have been one of the most aesthetically pleasing batters but his record was one of the best during the early 2000s.

Younis made his Test debut in February 2000 and scored 10099 runs at an average of 52.05 including 34 centuries. Arguably the greatest batter of all time, Sachin Tendulkar will bat at number four for most modern Test teams.

Having made his Test debut back in 1989, Tendulkar went on to dominate world cricket for 24 years and broke several records in the process. Regarded as the ‘God of cricket’, Tendulkar scored 10080 runs in 127 Tests in the 21st century at an average of 52.22. He scored 29 centuries in 12 years of his career.

Sangakkara was arguably the greatest Sri Lankan Test batter. Source: Gett

Kumar Sangakkara will walk into any Test XI and is regarded as arguably the greatest Sri Lankan batter in this format. While he predominantly played as a middle-order batter in Tests, he will take over the wicket-keeping role in this team. Sangakkara in full flow was one of the most pleasing sights in world cricket.

The stylish left-hander played in 134 Tests in his career since his debut in 2000 and scored 12400 runs at an incredible average of 57.40 with 38 centuries. The last batter in the middle order will be the Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq, who is regarded as one the greatest Asian batters.

Having made his Test debut in 1992, Inzamam had an illustrious career. He played 62 Tests in the 21st century and scored 5113 runs at an average of 55.57 with 17 centuries to his name.

Ashwin celebrates picking a wicket against England. Source: Getty

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from international cricket after the third Test of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series. Over the years, Ashwin emerged as one of the finest off-spinners and finished his career as one of the top-ranked spinners in Tests.

Besides his bowling exploits, Ashwin was a fine batter who scored six Test centuries. He made his Test debut in 2011 and finished his career with 537 wickets at an average of 24. Ashwin also scored 3503 runs in his Test career.

One of the most underrated spinners in world cricket, Rangana Herath remained in the shadows of Muralitharan for the majority of his career. nonetheless, he ended his career with a stellar record. The left-arm orthodox spinner played 91 Tests in the 21st century and bagged 427 wickets at an average of 28.01.

The fastest recorded fast bowler of all time, Shoaib Akhtar couldn't quite extend his Test career due to a string of injuries but in the brief Test career, Akhtar tormented several top-class batting line-ups and was one of the linchpins of the Pakistan bowling attack.

Jasprit Bumrah appeals for a wicket during the recently concluded BGT. Source: Getty

He played 33 Tests in the 21st century and took 144 wickets at a stunning average of 22.21. Meanwhile, the greatest fast bowler of the modern generation, Jasprit Bumrah finds himself next in the list. One of the greatest to have ever graced the game, Bumrah has the second-best average in Test history for a bowler who has taken over 150 Test wickets.

He has an uncanny action and makes batters look clueless in front of his swing and seam. He might not be an out-and-out express fast bowler, but his skill set and variations are next to none in the modern generation. He made his Test debut in 2018 and has played 45 Tests so far. Bumrah has picked 205 wickets at an incredible average of 19.40.

Lastly, the Sri Lankan great Mutthiah Muralitharan will be the final name in the playing XI. The off-spinner finished his career with 800 Test wickets and was one of the most vicious turners of the ball.

His bowling action was a topic of controversy during the majority of his career, but he fought hard and finished as arguably the greatest spinner of all time. Murali played 85 Tests in the 21st century and took 573 wickets at an average of 21.01, with as many as 50 five-wicket hauls.

