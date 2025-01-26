Picking an all time India-West Indies ODI playing 11 ft. Virat Kohli, Sir Vivian Richards

The India-West Indies cricketing rivalry might have died down over the years but over the years, these two nations have produced some of the greatest cricketers. From Sunil Gavaskar’s historic debut series in 1971 to the 1983 World Cup win, it was beating the mighty West Indies that made India the world-beating force it is today.

One of the powerhouses in world cricket during the 70s and 80s, the cricketing fortunes of West Indies took a beating since the start of the 21st century. They have been a superpower in T20Is but the most disappointing moment in their cricketing history came in 2023 when they failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup.

On the other hand, India has been on the upward surge in world cricket and has become one of the strongest nations in the recent past. They have been one of the most consistent teams across formats and have enjoyed a superior run against West Indies. These two teams have been involved in several top-quality games in ODIs.

Trending

With that, let us pick an all-time India-West Indies ODI playing XI:

One of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar would easily walk into any playing XI in any format of the game. Tendulkar holds the record for the most number of runs (18426) in this format and has the second-most centuries (49).

He has also played the most number of ODIs (463) and is unlikely to be broken anytime soon. Another modern great, Rohit Sharma will partner Tendulkar at the top of the order in this playing XI.

Ever since his promotion at the top of the order since the 2013 Champions Trophy, Rohit has become one of the greatest modern-day openers. He will lead India in the upcoming Champions Trophy. In 265 ODIs, Rohit has scored 10866 runs at an average of 49.16 with 31 centuries to his name.

Virat Kohli holds the record for most ODI centuries (50). Source: Getty

Arguably the greatest ODI batter of all time, Virat Kohli will walk into this XI as the number three batter. He has a staggering record in this format and can be hardly matched in years to come.

Since his debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka, Kohli has gone on to become one of the best in world cricket. Kohli has scored 13906 runs in 295 ODIs at an average of 58.18 with 50 centuries.

The charismatic Vivian Richards will occupy the center of most of the playing XIs and will bat at number four. Chewing gum in his flamboyant manner and then smashing the bowlers to all corners of the park became a trademark of the '70s and '80s.

Richards played 187 ODIs in his career, scoring 6721 runs at an average of 47 with 11 centuries and 45 fifties. Brian Lara was another name who was taken at the same breath as Sachin Tendulkar. The flair and elegance with which he batted embodied a batter who was at the top of his game.

Lara played several match-winning knocks for West Indies but the latter half of his career coincided with the decline of West Indies as a cricketing nation. Lara played 299 ODIs and scored 10405 runs at an average of 40.48 with 19 centuries and 63 fifties.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Clive Llyod will be part of this playing XI for his sheer contribution to West Indies cricket in their bid to become the strongest team in World cricket. He led the West Indies to 1975 and 1979 World Cup wins and played several stellar knocks for the Windies. Llyod played 87 ODIs and scored 1977 runs with a century and 11 fifties.

One of the greatest white ball captains, MS Dhoni will be the leader of the side. He remains the only captain to win all three ICC trophies in white ball cricket (ICC World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy). Dhoni will also don the wicket-keeping duties. In 350 ODIs, Dhoni scored 10773 runs at an average of 50.57 with 10 centuries and 73 fifties.

# Bowlers- Curtly Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall, Anil Kumble, Jasprit Bumrah

One of the greatest fast bowlers to have emerged from the West Indies, Curtly Ambrose was a tearaway fast bowler who used to terrorize batters with his intimidating bowling. Ambrose played 176 ODIs, taking 225 wickets at an average of 24.12.

One of the fastest bowlers of his generation, Malcolm Marshall will partner Ambrose with the new ball or might also come in as the first change. A stunning all-round bowler who formed the famous West Indies quarter, Marshall played 136 ODIs. He took 157 wickets at an average of 26.96.

Anil Kumble remains the most successful bowler in international cricket for India. Source: Getty

The only frontline spinner in this line-up, Anil Kumble will be the penultimate member of this XI. He remains the highest wicket-taker (337) in ODIs for India. He was a bona fide match-winner for India in the 90s and early 2000s and also contributed with some fine lower-order knocks. In 271 ODIs, Kumble finished with 337 wickets including two fifers.

Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest modern day bowler across formats. Source: Getty

Last but not least, Jasprit Bumrah will finish the playing XI. Despite his small sample number, Bumrah can be considered one of the greatest of all time. His record across formats is unmatched by the modern generation. Bumrah has played 89 ODIs for India with 149 wickets at an average of 23.55.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news