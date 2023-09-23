“Players are also human” - Mohammed Shami downplays fitness concerns after extreme Mohali heat tests bowlers

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has downplayed concerns over the fitness of the team’s bowlers after some of them were forced to take additional breaks due to excessive heat during the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday. While admitting that conditions cannot be used as an excuse, he added that players, at the end of the day, are also humans.

Due to the trying weather in Mohali, Shami was seen walking off the field after his first spell, while all-rounder Shardul Thakur took a mid-over break to refresh himself. Despite the challenging conditions, India did well to restrict Australia to 276, with Shami claiming career-best ODI figures of 5/51. The batters then guided India to a five-wicket win.

At a post-match conference, Shami opened up on how the team dealt with the extreme heat in Mohali, while also dismissing concerns over players’ fitness.

"We never talk much about this (extreme heat) with respect to tactics. It totally depends on the state of the game if we are to bowl long or short spells. Heat is definitely a factor but when you've been playing international cricket for so long, it cannot be an excuse," Shami said.

"It doesn't mean a player's fitness has fallen or he is struggling. Players are also human. It also depends on how much effort you're putting in. Sometimes, if the surface isn't responsive enough, you have to put that much extra as a fast bowler and that makes a difference," he added.

While Shami was on top of his game, Thakur had an off day and conceded 78 runs in his 10 overs without claiming a wicket.

“That break was needed as I had been playing regularly” - Shami on missing West Indies series

While Shami seemed in great rhythm on Friday, he admitted that he needed a break to recharge his batteries. The pacer, in fact, himself approached the captain and coach, requesting to be rested for the West Indies series.

Opening up about the much-needed break, the 33-year-old said:

"I've always been in rhythm whenever I have come back to the team. But yes, that break was needed as I had been playing regularly for seven to eight months. I felt like I needed a break and I discussed that with the captain and coach. But my rest is never technically rest as my preparation happens a lot more while I'm at my home. There is a whole setup there for practice and conditioning.

Apart from Shami’s spell, India’s batters also impressed in the first ODI against Australia, with four batters crossing the half-century mark. The pacer asserted that the complete performance is a good sign ahead of the World Cup.

"Before a big event, when you play such games against a strong opposition, it's important for the batters to do well. Confidence is the key. Getting such a boost before a big event is always great for the team. It's crucial that the batting and bowling departments are both firing together. I think that's the best preparation,” Shami added.

India and Australia will now meet in the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.