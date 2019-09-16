Players from India-A & South Africa A that will feature in the main Series

Shubham Gill, known best for his penchant for high runs, has proven his capability to perform in all formats. The right-handed top-order batsman scored 418 runs at an average of 104.50 in ICC WC U-19 2018. A famous name in the IPL Auctions’18, he was selected by Kolkata Knight Riders for USD 280,000.

Further, with India test squad exploring a less-experienced pace trio of Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar, South Africa will look forward to take advantage of that.

"Looking at the Indian team, that (inexperienced bowling attack) is an area we are going to take advantage of just like I suppose, you look at opposing teams and at areas, which you can take advantage of," said Lance Klusener, a former cricketer, now the assistant batting coach for SA T20I unit.

In the SA squad, with the retirement of AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, they are going ahead with a largely untested unit with about 4 uncapped players- Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and George Linde.

Nortje has been in the news for the past year for his injuries- the Mzansi Super League ankle injury, the IPL shoulder injury, and the ODI thumb injury. The 25-year old has, however, proven his wellness during unofficial ODIs SA A vs India A. A right-arm fast bowler; he is best known for his penchant for yorkers. His most attention-grabbing performance was in the SA A’s 2018-19 Franchise series as he picked 24 wickets in the 4-day series.

Bavuma has been a captain for the SA A’s unofficial ODIs. A right-handed batsman, he possesses a solid defence. He made his debut in the Test squad at the end of 2014 to play against West Indies. Leading Highveld Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge, he scored 326 runs in 9 innings, including the achievement of a century in the final.

Fortuin, an all-rounder who made his first-class debut in 2013, is best known for his performance against Knights in 2017 when he claimed 6 for 78 with his left-arm spin. With over 100 wickets to his name in the first-class cricket, he has also proven to contribute to runs in the down batting order.

Linde, a left-handed all-rounder, debuted first-class at the age of 20 yrs with Western Province. In the SA A’s unofficial ODI against Ind A, the 27-year-old scored 52 runs off 25 balls. He has played 75 T20 matches till date with 611 runs at 139.81 strike rate and 77 wickets at 19.3 strike rate. So, who is going to make it to your BalleBaazi 11?

“Everybody in the squad has pretty much played in India. Some have come out of the ‘A’ tours - that’s a good thing. South African teams have been coming to the sub-continent and India for good 20 years now,” said Klusener on the SA squad.

India vs South Africa Test squad 2019

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (v/c), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma