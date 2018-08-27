4 players who bowled both spin and medium-pace

Sachin has bowled some match-changing spells for India

Bowling is not an easy art to master. Spectators love to see the ball being hit out of the park and batsmen scoring big runs. As a result, with time the rules have been bent in the batsmen's favour. Moreover, the pitches have become more batsmen friendly. Lives of bowlers have become tougher and this has demanded the bowlers to become versatile.

Bowlers are often classified in mainly two categories - Pacers and spinners. Bowlers are included in the team considering their bowling style and whether their style of bowling will be suitable on a particular pitch or not. However, there is this rare category of players who have been able to bowl both spin and pace.

Players like Zaheer Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Manoj Prabhakar have occasionally bowled spin at a few occasions but some players have done it more regularly. These bowlers are a blessing for the captain as it provides him with more options. We will look at 4 players who have bowled both spin and pace in international cricket.

#4 Colin Miller

Colin Miller sporting a blue hair colour

Colin Miller was an Australian bowler who played 18 Tests for his country from 1998 to 2001. Miller had this unique ability to bowl both spin and pace. While he bowled medium pace in Tests in Australia, he turned an off-spinner in subcontinent conditions. The Victorian made his debut for Australia at the age of 34 and retired in 2001. He took 69 Test wickets and was fairly successful on the International stage.

Indian fans will remember Miller for his spell of 3-41 that threatened to take the match away from the Indians in the last innings of the famous Chennai Test in the 2001Test series.

