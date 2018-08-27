Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players who bowled both spin and medium-pace

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.85K   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:39 IST

Sachin ha
Sachin has bowled some match-changing spells for India

Bowling is not an easy art to master. Spectators love to see the ball being hit out of the park and batsmen scoring big runs. As a result, with time the rules have been bent in the batsmen's favour. Moreover, the pitches have become more batsmen friendly. Lives of bowlers have become tougher and this has demanded the bowlers to become versatile. 

Bowlers are often classified in mainly two categories - Pacers and spinners. Bowlers are included in the team considering their bowling style and whether their style of bowling will be suitable on a particular pitch or not. However, there is this rare category of players who have been able to bowl both spin and pace.

Players like Zaheer Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Manoj Prabhakar have occasionally bowled spin at a few occasions but some players have done it more regularly. These bowlers are a blessing for the captain as it provides him with more options. We will look at 4 players who have bowled both spin and pace in international cricket. 


#4 Colin Miller

Co
Colin Miller sporting a blue hair colour

Colin Miller was an Australian bowler who played 18 Tests for his country from 1998 to 2001. Miller had this unique ability to bowl both spin and pace. While he bowled medium pace in Tests in Australia, he turned an off-spinner in subcontinent conditions. The Victorian made his debut for Australia at the age of 34 and retired in 2001. He took 69 Test wickets and was fairly successful on the International stage. 

Indian fans will remember Miller for his spell of 3-41 that threatened to take the match away from the Indians in the last innings of the famous Chennai Test in the 2001Test series. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Andrew Symonds
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
What are the top four things that we don't see in cricket...
RELATED STORY
3 defining moments for India in their victorious 1983...
RELATED STORY
Remembering India's first ever World Cup win in 1983,...
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
10 middle-order batsmen who became great openers
RELATED STORY
5 legends who could retire after 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
8 instances which prove that Sachin Tendulkar is the...
RELATED STORY
Cricketers high praise for each other
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us