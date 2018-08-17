Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
6 domestic Indian players who can make it to the Test side

Abhishek
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
545   //    17 Aug 2018, 17:36 IST

As the Indian team management struggles to sort its batting lineup for the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge, it would be interesting to have look at the domestic players who can make it to the Test squad in the near future.

These players have been performing really well in the domestic circuit, which is highlighted by the whopping number of runs they have accumulated in successive seasons. Most of them are already part of the India A squad and constitute the growing the list of fringe players.

Here is a look at the six best such players:

1. Mayank Agarwal

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has been a fringe player for a while now. He plays for Karnataka in Ranji Trophy, and is a prolific scorer who has modeled his batting on veteran opener Virender Sehwag.

Agarwal had a terrific Ranji season last time around wherein he amassed an incredible 1160 runs at a fantastic average of 105. He has been a regular with the India A squad wherein his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

Agarwal can be a useful batsman at the top for India as he has a liking for facing pace bowlers.

Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
