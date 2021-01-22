"Playing for New Zealand is still the dream" - Adam Milne hopes to represent the Kiwis again

Two surgeries have hampered fast bowler Adam Milne's career over the past year. But the seamer still dreams of making a comeback to the New Zealand team and receive the coveted Test cap as well.

Adam Milne is currently plying his trade in the Big Bash League with the Sydney Thunder. He is working with former Kiwi fast bowler Shane Bond, who is a coach at the BBL outfit. After being out of action for 16 months due to a severe stress fracture on his left ankle, the pacer is glad that he is back bowling. The 28-year-old is looking to stay fit and represent New Zealand again.

"First things first is to keep playing over here and stay fit and healthy and get more games and overs into my body. I'd love to get back and play for New Zealand in T20 and one-day cricket, and if the chance arose and I was healthy and playing, then Test cricket would be amazing as well. I'll just take each game as it comes. But playing for New Zealand is still the dream," Adam Milne said to Espncricinfo.

Adam Milne last played for the Blackcaps in a T20I game against Pakistan in 2018. He is yet to represent his nation in Tests. The seamer was expected to play domestic cricket in his home country for the Central Districts, but Shane Bond offered him a chance to don Sydney Thunder's jersey.

"I sort of just went through the process with Central Districts, saying look I've had this offer from Bondy and I'm pretty keen to go, but I sort of want to make sure I do the right thing by everyone here. I didn't want to feel like I was turning my back on New Zealand Cricket and domestic cricket in New Zealand," added Milne.

"I still have aspirations to play for New Zealand, and I still want to play domestic cricket back home, but I just felt like the opportunity, having had the last couple of years like I've had with injury, was too good to turn down. They understood that and gave me their blessing to go over and talk to the guys at New Zealand Cricket, and they were fine with me going over as well."

Adam Milne's performance in the BBL so far

The 28-year-old has played eight BBL games this season, picking up four wickets at an economy of 7.65. His wicket-column might not be booming, but many would agree that he has been a bit unlucky. Moreover, captain Callum Ferguson usually turns to Adam Milne in tough situations like in the Powerplay, the Power Surge, and at the death.

"I feel like I haven't bowled too badly, I probably haven't taken the wickets that I would love to have taken, but sometimes that's just the way T20 can go. You can bowl some good overs and not take wickets but help the other bowlers around you. I feel like I've bowled well in parts." added Milne

Adam Milne has played the last five games for his side, indicating that his body is holding up well after a long hiatus from the sport due to the ankle injury. Sydney Thunder are currently fighting for the playoff spots even though they have lost their last three BBL games. They will next take on defending champions Sydney Sixers.