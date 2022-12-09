Create

"Playing Richa Ghosh in U19 WC is an extremely short-sighted move" Twitterati reacts to India wicketkeeper's brilliant cameo vs Australia in 1st T20I

By Viransh Shah
Modified Dec 09, 2022 09:31 PM IST
India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 1
India women's team wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh during India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 1

India women's team wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh displayed the art of power-hitting against Australia during their first T20 International game on Friday, December 9, at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Richa smashed five boundaries and a couple of sixes in her 20-ball 36-run cameo to make a massive difference to India's score midway through the innings after they were reduced to 76 for 4 with the dismissal of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the 12th over.

Ghosh took on the Australian spin attack comprising Alana King, Jess Jonassen and Ashleigh Gardner. She was fluent in her stroke play and reading the field placements helped her find the gaps.

She hoicked King's tossed-up delivery to clear the long-on boundary for a six before hitting a couple of consecutive boundaries off the leg-spinner in the 14th over. Richa Ghosh slapped Jonassen for a boundary on the off-side following a leading edge off Megan Schutt for another four toward the short third.

The 19-year-old's zenith in her handy cameo was a straight six down the ground over Gardner's head. The shot came just before Gardner got the better of the Indian wicketkeeper when the latter was out of her crease and Australia's stand-in skipper Alyssa Healy was quick to whip the bails off behind the stumps.

I hope you are watching this women's T20 international. Very impressive from Richa Ghosh.
🏏 POCKET ROCKET! Richa Ghosh departs for a quick-fire 3️⃣6️⃣!👏 Well played!📷 BCCI • #RichaGhosh #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/HHC4Jnk65e
Richa Ghosh - Remember the name. She is just 19 years old.She is the future Superstar! https://t.co/alDFc67SIG
Just a reminder that India dropped Richa Ghosh from commenwealth games. 👍 twitter.com/CaughtAtGully/…
Power, finesse, placement. All of it on display there by Richa Ghosh. Brilliant batting.
Highest women's T20I total by India without a fifty:172/5 - v AUS at Mumbai, today168/8 - v SL at Katunayake, 2018163/5 - v BAN at Bangalore, 2016The highest scores of this innings is 36 shared by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, who batted at #6 and #7.#INDvAUS
That was one hell of a striking by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, just hammered Australian bowlers and put up a good total on the board. This should be an interesting chase as opponent is world's best side. #INDvAUS
Playing Richa Ghosh in the U19 World Cup is an extremely short sighted move. The U19 WC is happening in January while the Senior team's T20 WC will be in February. In the next two months, the focus should be on improving her further against better teams than playing vs U19 teams
Come for Shafali Verma (21 off 10), stay for Richa Ghosh (36 off 20), and give it up for Deepti Sharma (36* off 15). India finish with a solid total.#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter
Richa Ghosh is a real talent, in the arc and out of the park 🚀
Richa Ghosh you beauty 🔥❤️Kya hit karti ho 🙏 what a player #INDWvAUSW
Richa ghosh is a better keeper than current Men’s cricket keeper .. as a keeper and as a batter #INDvAUS -#indvsbang

India posted 172/5 following Deepti's blitz

All-rounder Deepti Sharma took over the proceedings from Richa Ghosh, while slamming 36 runs in 15 deliveries with the help of eight fours at an impressive strike rate of 240. The left-handed batter Devika Vaidya remained unbeaten on 25 as India posted a challenging score of 172/5 at the end of the first innings.

A solid show with the bat from #TeamIndia! 💪💪3⃣6⃣* for @Deepti_Sharma06 3⃣6⃣ for @13richaghosh Cameos from @mandhana_smriti, @OfficialDevika, @TheShafaliVerma & captain @ImHarmanpreet Over to our bowlers now! 👍👍 #INDvAUS Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/INDVAUS-1STWT2… https://t.co/BlpoDyCVPe

Earlier in India's innings, openers Shafali Verma (21) and Smriti Mandhana (28) started off well with some brisk shots but failed to convert them into big scores. After a successful campaign in the Asia Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for a six-ball duck. Harmanpreet added 21 runs off 23 balls before being caught by Annabel Sutherland off Kim Garth.

