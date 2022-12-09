India women's team wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh displayed the art of power-hitting against Australia during their first T20 International game on Friday, December 9, at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Richa smashed five boundaries and a couple of sixes in her 20-ball 36-run cameo to make a massive difference to India's score midway through the innings after they were reduced to 76 for 4 with the dismissal of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the 12th over.

Ghosh took on the Australian spin attack comprising Alana King, Jess Jonassen and Ashleigh Gardner. She was fluent in her stroke play and reading the field placements helped her find the gaps.

She hoicked King's tossed-up delivery to clear the long-on boundary for a six before hitting a couple of consecutive boundaries off the leg-spinner in the 14th over. Richa Ghosh slapped Jonassen for a boundary on the off-side following a leading edge off Megan Schutt for another four toward the short third.

The 19-year-old's zenith in her handy cameo was a straight six down the ground over Gardner's head. The shot came just before Gardner got the better of the Indian wicketkeeper when the latter was out of her crease and Australia's stand-in skipper Alyssa Healy was quick to whip the bails off behind the stumps.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I hope you are watching this women's T20 international. Very impressive from Richa Ghosh. I hope you are watching this women's T20 international. Very impressive from Richa Ghosh.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Richa Ghosh - Remember the name. She is just 19 years old.



She is the future Superstar! Richa Ghosh - Remember the name. She is just 19 years old.She is the future Superstar! https://t.co/alDFc67SIG

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully twitter.com/CaughtAtGully/… ∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully Not many cricketers in India can pump a left arm spinner over long on boundary from backfoot. Richa Ghosh is an extraordinary talent. Dropping her has already cost India a gold medal. Not many cricketers in India can pump a left arm spinner over long on boundary from backfoot. Richa Ghosh is an extraordinary talent. Dropping her has already cost India a gold medal. Just a reminder that India dropped Richa Ghosh from commenwealth games. Just a reminder that India dropped Richa Ghosh from commenwealth games. 👍 twitter.com/CaughtAtGully/…

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Power, finesse, placement.



All of it on display there by Richa Ghosh. Brilliant batting. Power, finesse, placement. All of it on display there by Richa Ghosh. Brilliant batting.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

172/5 - v AUS at Mumbai, today

168/8 - v SL at Katunayake, 2018

163/5 - v BAN at Bangalore, 2016



The highest scores of this innings is 36 shared by

#INDvAUS Highest women's T20I total by India without a fifty:172/5 - v AUS at Mumbai, today168/8 - v SL at Katunayake, 2018163/5 - v BAN at Bangalore, 2016The highest scores of this innings is 36 shared by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, who batted at #6 and #7. Highest women's T20I total by India without a fifty:172/5 - v AUS at Mumbai, today168/8 - v SL at Katunayake, 2018163/5 - v BAN at Bangalore, 2016The highest scores of this innings is 36 shared by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, who batted at #6 and #7.#INDvAUS

Manoj Sharma 🇮🇳 🕉 @sharmaaa_manoj That was one hell of a striking by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, just hammered Australian bowlers and put up a good total on the board. This should be an interesting chase as opponent is world's best side. #INDvAUS That was one hell of a striking by Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, just hammered Australian bowlers and put up a good total on the board. This should be an interesting chase as opponent is world's best side. #INDvAUS

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Playing Richa Ghosh in the U19 World Cup is an extremely short sighted move. The U19 WC is happening in January while the Senior team's T20 WC will be in February. In the next two months, the focus should be on improving her further against better teams than playing vs U19 teams Playing Richa Ghosh in the U19 World Cup is an extremely short sighted move. The U19 WC is happening in January while the Senior team's T20 WC will be in February. In the next two months, the focus should be on improving her further against better teams than playing vs U19 teams

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter Come for Shafali Verma (21 off 10), stay for Richa Ghosh (36 off 20), and give it up for Deepti Sharma (36* off 15). India finish with a solid total. Come for Shafali Verma (21 off 10), stay for Richa Ghosh (36 off 20), and give it up for Deepti Sharma (36* off 15). India finish with a solid total.#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter

India Fantasy @india_fantasy Richa Ghosh is a real talent, in the arc and out of the park Richa Ghosh is a real talent, in the arc and out of the park 🚀

आक्रोश द्विवेदी @KAakrosh

Kya hit karti ho what a player

#INDWvAUSW Richa Ghosh you beautyKya hit karti howhat a player Richa Ghosh you beauty 🔥❤️Kya hit karti ho 🙏 what a player #INDWvAUSW

Tanmay @nihitanmay #indvsbang Richa ghosh is a better keeper than current Men’s cricket keeper .. as a keeper and as a batter #INDvAUS Richa ghosh is a better keeper than current Men’s cricket keeper .. as a keeper and as a batter #INDvAUS -#indvsbang

India posted 172/5 following Deepti's blitz

All-rounder Deepti Sharma took over the proceedings from Richa Ghosh, while slamming 36 runs in 15 deliveries with the help of eight fours at an impressive strike rate of 240. The left-handed batter Devika Vaidya remained unbeaten on 25 as India posted a challenging score of 172/5 at the end of the first innings.

Earlier in India's innings, openers Shafali Verma (21) and Smriti Mandhana (28) started off well with some brisk shots but failed to convert them into big scores. After a successful campaign in the Asia Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for a six-ball duck. Harmanpreet added 21 runs off 23 balls before being caught by Annabel Sutherland off Kim Garth.

