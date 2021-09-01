Playing XI blues for India ahead of fourth Test: Who might play, and who might miss out?

Virat Kohli and the think-tank don't have much time to dwell on the horror that unfolded at Headingley for India, and if they intend to avoid an encore in London, form aside, their playing XI needs to be spot on.

What's been said above isn't new. Questions over Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion, whether or not to drop Ajinkya Rahane, and discussions over the Indian skipper's "template" comment continue to garner headlines.

And while these questions will be answered less than 24 hours from now, we attempt to share our two cents on some of the commonly asked questions ahead of the fourth Test starting Thursday (September 2).

#1 Should India play Ajinkya Rahane?

India might persist with Ajinkya Rahane in the fourth Test

Dropping India's vice-captain is a big deal, even if it means he has a string of low scores and just that flash-in-a-pan 61 at Lord's.

However, it was a knock that played a crucial role in that win for India. It may have been the only tide-turning contribution after that MCG ton, but this one's still something to show for.

If India decide to stick to their five-bowler theory and bench Rahane, that leaves them with two options - bring Hanuma Vihari in his place, or slot Mayank Agarwal as an opener and get KL Rahul to bat lower down the order.

Like we said, dropping the second-in-command is major news, one that's demoralizing if you happen to be Rahane. Stats aside, there will be that backing system that worked for Cheteshwar Pujara who finally got a big one. If he can finally break the rut, so can the Mumbai batsman.

Our gut feel says Rahane might be persisted with.

#2 What about Ravichandran Ashwin?

It's possible R Ashwin will play his first match in this series for India

For a guy who happened to finish as the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (71 wickets from 14 matches), Ashwin has had to sit on the sidelines and watch India's pacers bag the scalps.

Kohli's stance on the fourth quick being an integral part in English conditions coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's runs in the recent past meant Ashwin had to wait, however, with The Oval offering something to the spinners the tweaker might get a game.

Then there's that question of Jadeja's recovery after his effort by the rope in the third Test. They wouldn't risk their T20 trump card and that would be another factor in Ashwin finding a place in the playing XI.

Plus, his six-wicket outing for Surrey at the same venue last month means he comes into the Test with immense confidence, not that he lacked it in the first place.

#3 Which seamer is most likely to be rested?

Ishant Sharma might end up sitting out of this one considering his run so far in the series. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have all been in the 10+ wickets range and Sharma, despite being the most experienced, has managed just five wickets (plus he's played a Test less).

If India do indeed drop Sharma and look to replace him with someone experienced, Umesh Yadav comes in as the first choice. If they want a player who can bat a tad better than Yadav, Shardul Thakur is their best option.

Either way, Prasidh Krishna's inclusion in the India squad for the fourth Test just makes India's selection process a bit tougher.

#4 Will Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav play at all?

Unless India make a mighty bold call in getting Suryakumar Yadav in place of Rahane, drop Pujara and slot Rahul at No.3, overlook Agarwal and get Shaw in, it's hard to imagine them playing in the fourth Test.

But then, unpredictability is always something to be considered, so you never know.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar