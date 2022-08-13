Playing XI from Rishabh Pant's IPL debut: Where are they now?

Rishabh Pant has been one of the best performers in the IPL since his debut for the Delhi Capitals (erstwhile Daredevils) in 2016. He has scored 2838 runs in 98 matches at a mind-boggling strike rate of 148 and a healthy average of 35.

Pant made his IPL debut in April 2016, against the Gujarat Lions. He came into the season on the back of a final appearance in the U-19 World Cup, which concluded earlier that year. He was slotted to bat in the middle order - at No. 5 in this match. Delhi lost the match by one run in a run-chase of 173.

We look back at the playing XI from Rishabh Pant's IPL debut and where they are at present.

Openers - Quinton de Kock (wk) and Sanju Samson

South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Sanju Samson were the designated openers in this encounter. Neither of them could get going - de Kock scored 5(11) and Samson scored 1(6).

De Kock is currently one of the finest white-ball batters in the world. After his stint with Delhi, he won two titles with Mumbai Indians (2019 and 2020). He joined the Lucknow Super Giants after the IPL mega auction.

Samson has been one of the best Indian batters in the IPL since 2018. However, he has failed to make his opportunities count on the international stage. He has done well for the Rajasthan Royals as a leader. Under his captaincy, the Royals reached the IPL final this season for the first time since lifting the trophy in the inaugural edition.

Middle order - Karun Nair, JP Duminy, Rishabh Pant

The middle order did not step up either after early wickets. Nair was dismissed for nine off seven balls. Duminy stuck around for a scratchy 48 off 43 deliveries. Debutant Pant looked in fine touch, but failed to make the most of his start and finished with 20 off 16 balls.

Karun Nair scored a triple hundred for India in Tests later that year. However, he failed to live up to the expectations. JP Duminy played his last IPL season in 2018, when he had a terrible time with the bat. He retired from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant is currently one of the most watchable players in world cricket. He has a massive fanbase because of his match-winning performances in pressure situations.

All-rounders - Chris Morris and Pawan Negi

South African all-rounder Chris Morris played his best IPL knock in this encounter. He came into bat when the score was 57/4 with Pant having been dismissed. Morris scored 82* off just 32 deliveries, with four fours and eight sixes to his name. However, Delhi still lost the game by just one run.

Morris retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals signed him for INR 10 crore and INR 16.25 crore in IPL 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Negi made his international debut before the IPL that year. However, he did not play another match for the country after that season. He last played the tournament in 2019 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bowlers - Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Imran Tahir

Amit Mishra is one of the best Indian spinners of all time in the history of the tournament. However, he is now way past his prime. The 39-year-old last featured in an IPL match in April 2021.

Zaheer Khan was the captain of Delhi in this match. He is currently the Director of Cricket Operations for Mumbai Indians. He played a crucial role in the Mumbai franchise's title-winning runs in 2019 and 2020.

Shahbaz Nadeem was one of the best defensive spinners going around on the circuit. However, his stocks have dropped off considerably. He last played in the IPL in April 2021, for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

