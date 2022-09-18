"Please never retire"- Fans react after Jhulan Goswami's sensational opening spell in 1st ODI vs England in her farewell series 

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (5-2-8-1) bowled a sensational opening spell in the first ODI of the 3-match series against England on Sunday, September 18, in Hove.
Her performance provided the Indian Women's team with a positive start in the ODI leg of the tour after they lost the T20I series last week.
Goswami has already announced that she will be bidding adieu to international cricket after the final ODI of the series at Lord's on September 24.
After India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to field, Goswami and Meghna Singh justified her decision with a brilliant bowling display in the powerplay. England could muster only 26/2 in the first ten overs, of which the duo bowled five overs each and scalped one wicket apiece.
The seasoned pacer looked lethal with the new ball as she troubled the English top-order batters with immaculate lines and by extracting swing.
Fans took note of Goswami's performance and heaped praise on her for performing at an elite level even at the age of 39. They also requested the legendary pacer to reconsider her decision to retire.
"Her inswingers have challenged me as well at NCA"- Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami
Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Australian series, Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami. He applauded her passion for representing the nation for such a long period and termed her an inspiration for the younger generations.
Rohit Sharma said:
"Jhulan Goswami is a legend. She has shown lots of passion for the country, it's an inspiration and learning for all the youngsters in the country - her inswingers have challenged me as well at NCA."
