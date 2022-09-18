"Please never retire"- Fans react after Jhulan Goswami's sensational opening spell in 1st ODI vs England in her farewell series 

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (5-2-8-1) bowled a sensational opening spell in the first ODI of the 3-match series against England on Sunday, September 18, in Hove.

Her performance provided the Indian Women's team with a positive start in the ODI leg of the tour after they lost the T20I series last week.

Goswami has already announced that she will be bidding adieu to international cricket after the final ODI of the series at Lord's on September 24.

After India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to field, Goswami and Meghna Singh justified her decision with a brilliant bowling display in the powerplay. England could muster only 26/2 in the first ten overs, of which the duo bowled five overs each and scalped one wicket apiece.

The seasoned pacer looked lethal with the new ball as she troubled the English top-order batters with immaculate lines and by extracting swing.

Fans took note of Goswami's performance and heaped praise on her for performing at an elite level even at the age of 39. They also requested the legendary pacer to reconsider her decision to retire.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Annesha Ghosh @ghosh_annesha



Still leading the wicket chart by a distance.



#JhulanGoswami | #ENGvIND | #ENGWvINDW International wicket number 353 for Jhulan Goswami.Still leading the wicket chart by a distance. International wicket number 353 for Jhulan Goswami.Still leading the wicket chart by a distance.#JhulanGoswami | #ENGvIND | #ENGWvINDW

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 5-2-8-1 by Jhulan Goswami in the Powerplay, playing after a long gap still the class and accuracy are incredible. 5-2-8-1 by Jhulan Goswami in the Powerplay, playing after a long gap still the class and accuracy are incredible.

The Honorable Judge Arthur Vandelay presiding @Art__Van_delay Jhulan Goswami. Still the best, even in her last dance Jhulan Goswami. Still the best, even in her last dance

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Alice Capsey was born on 11 August 2004.



At that point Jhulan Goswami was already the leading ODI wicket-taker among India women pacers. Alice Capsey was born on 11 August 2004.At that point Jhulan Goswami was already the leading ODI wicket-taker among India women pacers.

Abhishek Baxi @baxiabhishek Jhulan Goswami is still killing it while getting ready to hang her boots. What a champion! #ENGvIND Jhulan Goswami is still killing it while getting ready to hang her boots. What a champion! #ENGvIND

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 Jhulan Goswami will be missed immensely Jhulan Goswami will be missed immensely

Prabhanjan Badami @PABadami @ovshake42 Watching #JhulanGoswami bowl today has revived memories of watching #KapilDev bowl during his last full tour for India in NZ (1994). Like Jhulan, Kapil didn't look in mint condition from a physical perspective but was unerringly accurate. @ovshake42 Watching #JhulanGoswami bowl today has revived memories of watching #KapilDev bowl during his last full tour for India in NZ (1994). Like Jhulan, Kapil didn't look in mint condition from a physical perspective but was unerringly accurate.

Karan @karannpatelll Jhulan Goswami deserve as much respect as James Anderson. Jhulan Goswami deserve as much respect as James Anderson.

Dr. Loose Tongue @LooseTweeter @sthalekar93 @JhulanG10 How long we will hold her back... we can never get enough of Jhulan Goswami but ig she should be now allowed to enjoy her fair share of time beneath the sun outside the cricket field too 🙂 @sthalekar93 @JhulanG10 How long we will hold her back... we can never get enough of Jhulan Goswami but ig she should be now allowed to enjoy her fair share of time beneath the sun outside the cricket field too 🙂

Varun Giri @Varungiri0

5-2-8-1

wow, just incredible.

How good she is at this stage of her career!



#indwvsengw Jhulan Goswami5-2-8-1wow, just incredible.How good she is at this stage of her career! Jhulan Goswami 😳5-2-8-1wow, just incredible. How good she is at this stage of her career!#indwvsengw

Abhishek @Abhi_Kohli123 🤯



Greatest bowler in the history of Women's cricket



Absolute legend of the game Jhulan Goswami bowling at 111 kmph even at the age of 39 yearsGreatest bowler in the history of Women's cricketAbsolute legend of the game Jhulan Goswami bowling at 111 kmph even at the age of 39 years 😲🤯Greatest bowler in the history of Women's cricket 👏👏🙌🙌Absolute legend of the game 🙏🙏

Visheshta Jotwani 🎀☮️ @visheshtaa_j

Please never retire



Oh godd !! How good she is at the age of 39 . Brilliant bowling



#ENGvIND #INDvENG #cricket JHULAN GOSWAMIPlease never retireOh godd !! How good she is at the age of 39 . Brilliant bowling JHULAN GOSWAMI Please never retire 😭🙌🙏❤ Oh godd !! How good she is at the age of 39 . Brilliant bowling 👏#ENGvIND #INDvENG #cricket

Debashish Sarangi @Plumb_infront

What an absolute legend Jhulan Goswami is! A 39-year-old returns to international cricket after nearly 6 months and delivers a sensational opening spell against the likes of Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb.What an absolute legend Jhulan Goswami is! #ENGWvsINDW A 39-year-old returns to international cricket after nearly 6 months and delivers a sensational opening spell against the likes of Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb. What an absolute legend Jhulan Goswami is! #ENGWvsINDW

Rohit Radhakrishnan @rohitcr2k



Jhulan is SO DAMN GOOD.



#ENGvIND #INDvENG #indwvsengw Jhulan Goswami with a killer delivery to dismiss Tammy Beaumont.Jhulan is SO DAMN GOOD. Jhulan Goswami with a killer delivery to dismiss Tammy Beaumont.Jhulan is SO DAMN GOOD. #ENGvIND #INDvENG #indwvsengw

"Her inswingers have challenged me as well at NCA"- Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Australian series, Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami. He applauded her passion for representing the nation for such a long period and termed her an inspiration for the younger generations.

Rohit Sharma said:

"Jhulan Goswami is a legend. She has shown lots of passion for the country, it's an inspiration and learning for all the youngsters in the country - her inswingers have challenged me as well at NCA."

Do you think Goswami should rethink her retirement decision? Sound off in the comments section.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far