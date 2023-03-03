“Pointing fingers at KS Bharat is wrong” - Parthiv Patel terms criticism of Rishabh Pant’s replacement as unfair

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel has stated that the criticism of KS Bharat for his failure to contribute with the bat in the ongoing Test series against Australia is unfair. Patel also backed the Andhra Pradesh gloveman to retain his place in the team for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad ahead of Ishan Kishan.

Indian fans on social media targeted Bharat after he fell cheaply in both innings of the Indore Test. Many compared him to Rishabh Pant and claimed that he was not good enough. Some even urged the Indian think tank to bring in Kishan for the final Test in Ahmedabad.

Bharat had been the back-up keeper in the Indian Test team for a while, with Pant being the first-choice stumper. After the latter was ruled out due to a car accident, Bharat was handed his debut in the first Test in Nagpur.

Reacting to the backlash that the keeper-batter has been facing, Patel told Cricbuzz during a discussion:

“Obviously, the way Pant has been batting and keeping in Tests over the last year or so, India are bound to miss him. But his replacement, KS Bharat, also deserves his place. Over the last 4-5 years, he has scored a lot of runs on A tours around the world. In India as well, he has scored plenty of runs.

“Yes, he has not scored a lot of runs in this series, but his wicket-keeping has been very good - the way he has kept on such bad wickets. Pointing fingers at KS Bharat for not contributing and blaming him for India’s defeat is wrong.

“Ishan Kishan is talented, no doubt. But, as I said, Bharat deserves his opportunity.”

Bharat has registered scores of 8, 6, 23*, 17 and 3 in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

KS Bharat’s domestic numbers

KS Bharat, 29, made his first-class debut for Andhra Pradesh against Kerala in December 2012. In 89 first-class matches, he has scored 4764 at an average of 37.21, with nine hundreds and 27 fifties.

He has also scored 1950 runs in 64 List A matches at an average of 33.62. While most critics have praised his wicket-keeping skills, doubts have been raised about his batting talent when it comes to the big stage.

Kishan, the other contender for the keeping slot, has already played 13 ODIs and 27 T20Is for India. However, he too averages under 40 with the bat in domestic cricket. In 48 first-class matches, he has scored 2985 runs at an average of 38.76.

