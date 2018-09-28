Predicted Indian squad for Test series against West Indies

The announcement of the Indian squad for two Test matches series against the West Indies is likely to be made on 28th September. Windies Tour of India will commence from 4th October and it will comprise of two Test matches, five ODIs, and three T20s. Indubitably, the Men in Blues are the favourites against the weaker opponents. After a series defeat of 4-1 against England, team India would be looking to get back on the winning momentum before the tour of Australia.

So, have a look at the likely 16 men squad for the series against West Indies.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw

Despite a disastrous run in the English summer, Dhawan might get a go for the upcoming series courtesy of his Asia cup exploits. Gabbar has been prolific throughout the tournament and is the leading scorer of the tournament so far.

After a magnificent hundred in the last Test match at Oval, Rahul will undoubtedly hold his spot. Young Prithvi is in a rich vein of form, right from the U19 World cup. Moreover, he earned a place in the 15 man-squad for the fourth and fifth Test against England.

Middle Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Karun Nair, Hanuma Vihari

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the Asia Cup owing to increased workload. So, he is likely to make his return before the tour of Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had a decent run with the bat in England, and will retain their places.

Karun Nair warmed the bench during the entire England series, but the Indian team management can look to give him a chance in the sub-continental conditions. Vihari looked stable in his debut match, so there is no point in dropping him.

Wicket-Keeper: Rishab Pant

Pant didn’t have a good English tour with the gloves but was phenomenal in the last match, scoring a splendid ton. Pant is an excellent choice, keeping future perspectives in mind.

All- Rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja has looked in great touch after his ODI call-up for Asia Cup. The Team management looked to Jaddu only after the injury of Ashwin and Jadeja didn’t disappoint them.

R Ashwin will surely get into the side, thanks to his performance in the spin-friendly condition of the sub-continent but the only concern remains his fitness.

Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman will serve as a backup spinner. Kuldeep played against England in the second Test match at Lord's and had a horrible outing. In case, Ashwin is unfit, Yadav might get into the eleven.

Pacers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Bhuvi and Bumrah are India’s premier pacers in all three formats. Bumrah is perhaps the world’s best bowler in limited overs format and has been impressive in the longer version as well. Bhuvi had to leave the English tour owing to an injury but has made his return quite marvelously.

Ishant and Shami are the most experienced pacers in the Indian team, so will continue to be part of India’s red-ball plans. Ishant is facing an injury problem and, will undergo a fitness test. Shami had a fantastic tour of England after a rough time in his personal life.

Probable Squad-

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishab Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.