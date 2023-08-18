Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in the 1st T20I between IND and IRE

Team India will lock horns with Ireland in a three-match T20I series, which starts on Friday, August 18. The Men in Blue will look to put their 2-3 series loss against the West Indies behind them and come out all guns blazing.

This series will mark the return of ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah after an 11-month hiatus due to a lower-back injury, which required surgery. He will hope to hit his stride and return to full fitness ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Ireland, on the other hand, will see the return of seasoned leg-spinner Gareth Delany, who is coming back from a wrist injury. The presence of Mark Adair and Josua Little will further strengthen their bowling unit against a young and talented Indian side.

However, the bowlers are likely to have a difficult time in this game, given that The Village is known for producing batting-friendly wickets. Out of 16 T20Is at this venue, there have been five 200+ totals.

Despite that, both teams have the required personnel to keep a tight line and length and pick up wickets with their variations. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the first T20I between India and Ireland.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Although he is coming from the back of an injury-forced break, Jasprit Bumrah asserted that he is raring to go in his pre-match press conference. It was evidenced by a short clip shared by the BCCI where he was seen troubling Indian batters with his pin-point yorkers and bouncers.

Bumrah is the most dangerous pacer in the world when he is bowling at full throttle. If the right-arm pacer gets his rhythm right, expect Bumrah to trouble the Irish batters with his variations.

#2 Joshua Little

Ireland's left-arm pacer Joshua Little has been in brilliant form of late. Since 2022, he has picked up 45 wickets in the shortest format of the game, which is the third-highest after Arshdeep Singh (48) and teammate Mark Adair (46).

Little has also gained significant experience having played for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL. He will look to bring all his experience into play and trouble the Indian batters with both the new ball and at the death.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi

The young leg-spinner is expected to lead India's spin unit in the first T20I in the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

Ravi Bishnoi was also part of the Indian squad for the T20Is against the West Indies but only got to play one game. This will be a perfect opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent and impress the selectors.

So far, Bishnoi has featured in 11 T20Is, picking up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.14.