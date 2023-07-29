Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in 2nd ODI between IND and WI

After a convincing win in the first ODI, Team India will look to wrap up the series when they square off against the West Indies in the second ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, July 29.

The Kensington Oval wicket offered spin and Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first turned out to be extremely effective. Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja scalped three as the Men in Blue skittled the hosts for just 114 runs.

In response, India lost five wickets to chase down 115 runs, with Gudakesh Motie picking up two wickets. Ishan Kishan top-scorer for India with 52 runs off 46 balls, while Jadeja chipped in with an unbeaten 16.

With the second ODI scheduled to be played at the same venue, spinners are likely to dictate terms once again. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who would pick up the most wickets in the second ODI between India and the West Indies.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been in a good rhythm this year and it was evident in the first ODI against the West Indies a couple of nights before. The left-arm leg-spinner starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4/6 in three overs and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

With the ICC ODI World Cup approaching thick and fast, Kuldeep will hope to keep the momentum going. The Caribbean batters struggled to pick up his variations and he is expected to be among the wickets once again on Saturday.

So far in 2023, Kuldeep has picked up 19 wickets in nine games at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 5.25.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been one of India's most economical bowlers across formats in the last decade. He likes to keep things simple and bowls a tight line and length.

Jadeja was spectacular in the last game, picking up three crucial wickets. He forged a brilliant partnership with Kuldeep in the last game and is expected to do the same on Saturday.

The Saurashtra-born all-rounder will hope to keep up the good work going as the race for the spinner's spot gets intense with Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal waiting in the wings.

#3 Gudakesh Motie

Gudakesh Motie was the best bowler in the first ODI against India, picking up two crucial wickets in Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. He stems the flow of runs in the middle overs, which will be key for the home side.

Gudakesh will be expected to do the same job on Saturday as the West Indies look to bounce back and level the series.