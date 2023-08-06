Predicting 3 players who would pick up the most wickets in the 2nd T20I between IND and WI

After a shocking defeat in the opening T20I, India (IND) will look to bounce back in the five-match series when they face the West Indies (WI) for the second T20I. The upcoming fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6.

Both teams have some world-class batting talents in their ranks who will be looking to have their say in an aggressive fashion. However, the bowling units of both teams performed exceedingly well in the first T20I.

The average first-innings score of 123 at the Providence Stadium clearly suggests the dominance of bowlers over batters at this particular venue. While it remains to be seen who comes out on top in the second clash, we take a shot at predicting three bowlers who might be among the wickets on Sunday.

#3 Jason Holder - WI

Jason Holder in the first T20I [Getty Images]

Jason Holder wasn't part of the ODI series, which the West Indies lost by a margin of 2-1. However, the Caribbean pacer made his presence felt in the opening T20I as he bagged the two prized wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Both the scalps by Holder proved to be match-changing ones for the hosts. The 31-year-old, who is the senior-most player in the current West Indies team, will once again look to cause India some trouble.

Interestingly, Holder also owns the record for the best individual bowling figures in a T20I game in Guyana when the tall pacer bowled a spell of 4/26 against Pakistan in 2021.

#2 Arshdeep Singh - IND

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Arshdeep Singh will be keen to prove his worth in the shortest format, given that he is currently out of the schemes for India for the 50-over format.

The left-arm pacer has been in fine form of late, as evident from his County Championship stint for Kent. Arshdeep took 15 wickets across five county games prior to the T20I series against the West Indies.

Arshdeep shone in the first game in Trinidad as he initially gained movement with the new ball before delivering two crucial blows at the death. Although he might have to work on his issues of bowling wides and no-balls, Arshdeep is an asset when it comes to bowling with a set plan.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - IND

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

After not getting picked for a single game in the ODIs, Yuzvendra Chahal proved to be India's best bowler in Trinidad.

With the Indian pacers failing to get an early wicket, Chahal was brought in inside the powerplay by Hardik Pandya. The leg-spinner didn't disappoint, as he bagged a breakthrough on his very first ball before getting his second wicket two balls later.

Chahal ended the innings with a score of 2/24. With the surface in Guyana likely to offer some assistance to the slower bowlers, Chahal will undoubtedly be India's best bet in the second T20I as well.