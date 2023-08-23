Predicting 3 players who could pick up most wickets in 3rd T20I between IND and IRE

The third and final T20I of the series will see Team India and Ireland lock horns at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23. The visitors have already wrapped up the series by winning the first two games.

After setting a total of 185-5 in the second game on Sunday, Indian bowlers came all guns blazing. Captain Jasprit Bumrah was the wreaker in chief, returning figures of 2-15 in his four overs.

Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi also picked up two wickets each, while Arshdeep bagged one to help the team secure a convincing win. Meanwhile, the Irish seamers also looked good, with Barry McCarthy picking up two wickets in the first half of the game.

While the wicket mostly helps batters, the new ball would move a fair bit, as it was evident in the first two games. On that note, here's a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the third T20I between India and Ireland.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

The Indian captain has made a remarkable comeback from a long injury layoff. He's the highest wicket-taker of the series with four scalps and conceding runs at an economy rate of 4.87.

The ace seamer has shown no signs of jittery nerves, which will be a positive sign for the team, with the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup lined up in the next few months.

Bumrah will look to make the most of the last T20I before he joins the Asia Cup squad that will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

#2 Prasidh Krishna (IND)

The lanky pacer from Karnataka has also been spectacular with the ball on his return. Krishna has also picked up four wickets and looked excellent with the new ball, which earned him a place in India's Asia Cup squad.

With the wicket assisting pace and seam, Prasidh's height should come into play. If he hits the right area, expect the young pacer to be among the wickets.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi (IND)

The young leg-spinner has given a good account of himself in the first two games in the absence of senior spinners. Bishnoi has scalped four wickets and has also been economical.

With Yuzvendra Chahal falling out of favour after being left out of the Asia Cup squad, it will be a great opportunity for Bishnoi to stake a claim in the ODI squad if he produces another spectacular performance. Bishnoi has looked in rhythm and will hope to end the Ireland tour on a high.