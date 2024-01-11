Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in the India vs Afghanistan T20I series

India will square off against Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, which is their final pit stop in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup in June. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

The series is headlined by the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli into India's T20I fold after 14 months. The Men in Blue, however, will miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star batter Suryakumar Yadav due to injuries, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested.

This will be a good opportunity for the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mukes Kumar, and Avesh Khan to make a mark ahead of the T20 World Cup. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav will also look to put their best feet forward.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will miss their skipper Rashid Khan's services in the first game due to an injury. However, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has been added to the side and will lead the spin department alongside Noor Ahmad. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, meanwhile, will spearhead the pace unit.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could pick up the most wickets in India vs Afghanistan T20Is.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

The young left-arm pacer arrived at international cricket with a reputation for landing yorkers at will. However, Arshdeep Singh lost rhythm and was left out of the side for a few matches before being drafted in again.

The Punjab-born cricketer is slowly getting his rhythm back, which was evident by his performance in the last series against South Africa. Arshdeep picked up 10 wickets in the three ODIs against the Proteas.

He will look to keep the momentum going and lead India's pace attack against Afghanistan.

#2 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has been one of Afghanistan's leading spinners alongside Rashid Khan over the last few years. He is known for his tight line and length and will make life difficult for Indian batters.

Mujeeb also has significant experience of playing in the IPL, which will come in handy. If he gets his rhythm right, expect him to be among the wickets in the upcoming series.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm leg-spinner was in remarkable form in the last T20I series against South Africa. He picked up six wickets from two matches against the Proteas, including a five-wicket haul in Johannesburg.

Kuldeep will look to keep up the good work against the Afghans and seal his space for the T20 World Cup. The conditions are expected to assist spinners and Kuldeep will look to reap the rewards.

He picked up 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, from nine T20Is in 2023 at a spectacular economy rate of under six.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App