Predicting 3 players who would score the most runs in the 2nd ODI between IND and WI

Team India will square off against the West Indies in the second ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday, July 29. The Men in Blue currently lead 1-0 in the three-match series after a convincing five-wicket victory in the first ODI.

The hosts were no match to the Indian bowlers and were bowled out for just 114 runs. Skipper Shai Hope top-scored for them with 43 runs off 45 balls, including four boundaries and one six. Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with three.

In response, India shuffled their batting order, sending Ishan Kishan alongside Shubman Gill to open the innings. Ishan adapted to the role very well, scoring a half-century, while others struggled to make a mark. The Men in Blue eventually went home in 22.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

The second game will also present Rohit Sharma and Co. with another opportunity to challenge themselves and test their ODI players.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the second ODI between India and West Indies.

#1 Ishan Kishan

It took fans by surprise when India included Ishan Kishan in the playing XI ahead of Sanju Samson. Some even felt that it was an injustice for the Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter.

However, Ishan proved his selection right with a time half-century that took India close to the target. The left-handed batter scored 52 off 46 balls, including seven boundaries and one six to make an impression.

The youngster will look to continue the momentum and given the form, he is expected to be among the runs once again on Saturday.

#2 Shai Hope

West Indies skipper Shai Hope has been their best batter in recent times in white ball cricket. Although he failed to inspire the team in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, the right-handed batter scored the bulk of runs for his side.

Hope was also West Indies' highest run-scorer in the first ODI, scoring 43 runs off 45 balls, including four boundaries and one six. He will hope to keep up the good work in the second and lead his side batting once again against a star-studded Indian bowling attack.

#3 Shubman Gill

Team India opener Shubman Gill has been in extraordinary form in 50 overs cricket in 2023. The right-handed batter has amassed 631 runs in 10 matches at a superb average of 70.11, including three centuries and one fifty.

However, the youngster has witnessed a slump in form since IPL 2023. Gill failed to make the most of the two-match Test and also failed to score substantially in the first ODI.

The Punjab-born cricketer will be desperate to bounce back in the second ODI and showcase his true potential.