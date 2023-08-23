Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in 3rd T20I between IND and IRE

Team India will square off against Ireland in the third and final T20I of the series at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23. The Men in Blue have already sealed the series after winning the first two matches and will hope to inflict a whitewash.

The last match saw Indian batters score a flurry of runs after seeing off the new ball. Sanju Samson smacked 40 off just 26 balls, while Rinku Singh scored a quickfire 21-ball 38 at a strike rate of 180.95 in his debut knock.

In reply, Andrew Balbirnie smashed a 51-ball 72 but lacked support from other batters as Ireland succumbed to a 33-run defeat.

The Village is known for producing decent batting wickets where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The dimensions are also small, which aids batters, who can score a flurry of runs if they manage to spend some time in the middle.

On that note, here's a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the third T20I between India and Ireland.

#1 Rinku Singh

The 25-year-old batting sensation impressed in his first outing with the bat, smashing a 21-ball 38 to propel India to a daunting total. The left-handed batter looked in complete control of the proceedings, smashing two boundaries and three sixes and striking at a rate of over 180.

Rinku Singh has significant experience not just in the IPL but also in domestic cricket, which aided him well in the first game. The Meerut-born cricketer will look to keep up the good work in the final match of the series.

The management has bestowed the role of a finisher to Rinku and if he gets his timing right, expect the youngster to play another swashbuckling knock.

#2 Andrew Balbirnie

The former Ireland skipper scored a fine half-century in the last game. Andrew Balbirne scored 72 off 51 balls, including five boundaries and four sixes, but couldn't help his side get over the line.

The right-handed batter has looked the best of the Irish batters in the first two games so far. The team management will hope the senior player keeps up the good work as the hosts look to finish the series on a high with a win.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The left-handed batter from Mumbai showed plenty of promise during his maiden international tour in the West Indies. He finished as the highest run-scorer in two-match Test series and followed up with a strong performance in the T20Is, too.

Yashasvi Jaiswal looked good in the first two games as well, scoring 24 and 18, respectively, but failed to convert the starts into big knocks. The left-handed batter will hope to spend some time in the middle and play a big knock to cement his place in the side.

Jaiswal has all shots in his book and if he gets going expect him to play a big knock on Wednesday in Dublin.