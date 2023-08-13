Predicting 3 players who could score most runs in 5th T20I between IND and WI

The stage is set for Team India and the West Indies to lock horns for the series-deciding fifth T20I. The upcoming game of the five-match series is scheduled to be hosted at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, August 13.

After underperforming in the first two matches, the visitors came back strong in the third and fourth T20Is to level the series at 2-2. It is all to play for both teams in the fifth match.

The recently concluded fourth T20I was also played at the same venue in Florida, which saw India dominate the West Indies and win the match with nine wickets in hand. The surface there more often than not aids the batters, helping them to trust the bounce off the deck.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting three batters who could score the most runs in the fifth T20I between India and the West Indies.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav - IND

Suryakumar Yadav vs West Indies [Getty Images]

Suryakumar Yadav didn't convert his opportunities in the ODI leg of the tour and even missed out in the first two T20Is. However, he has shown his class in the third T20I and stormed back to form with a match-winning knock.

The Mumbai-based batter showcased how lethal he can be when he 83 runs off 44 balls to help India register their first win of the T20I series. While Suryakumar didn't have the opportunity to bat in the previous game, if a chance arrives in the upcoming game, he is likely to prosper given that he has regained his ominous form.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - WI

Nicholas Pooran's form is crucial for the West Indies.

Undoubtedly, Nicholas Pooran has been the West Indies' best batter in the ongoing series. Whenever he has performed with the bat, his side has been able to defeat the Men in Blue. The southpaw scored 41 and 67 in the first two T20Is and was crucial to his side's success.

The next two games, however, saw Pooran give his wicket away against Kuldeep Yadav. His battle against the left-arm chinaman will dictate the terms in the upcoming game as well, and if the West Indian dasher goes on to negate the threat of Kuldeep, the hosts are likely to boss the middle overs.

Pooran is probably one of the cleanest strikers of the ball, and being the highest run-getter for his side in the series (129 runs at a strike rate of 145), he would like to finish the series on a high.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal - IND

Yashasvi Jaiswal - The Future of Indian cricket [Getty Images]

It has undoubtedly been a surreal tour for Yashasvi Jaiswal. The talented left-hander made a resounding century on his Test debut and is now making his presence felt in the shortest format of the game as well.

In only his second T20I appearance, Jaiswal came up with a stroke-filled 84* off 51 balls, becoming the youngest Indian opener to hit a T20I half-century.

Smashing 11 boundaries and three lusty maximums during his stay, Jaiswal demolished the Caribbean bowlers and made a mockery of the target. The left-handed opener will hope to keep up the good work in the final game too as he aims to cement his place in India's T20 side.