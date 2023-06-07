Predicting 3 players who will pick up the most wickets in WTC 2023 final between IND and AUS

India and Australia will square off against each other in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final at the Kennington Oval in London, starting today.

Bowlers are likely to have a big say in the summit clash, given that the conditions are likely to remain overcast. The wicket at the venue, as it has been seen so far, has a tinge of green in it, which might favor the fast bowlers.

India and Australia have quality pacers in their ranks who will be raring to breathe fire on the seaming and bouncy Oval wicket.

In the last five Tests at the venue, pacers have accounted for 141 wickets, while spinners have managed to pick up only 41 wickets. Thus, it is safe to say that seamers will run the show over the next five days in London.

On that note, let's take a look at three fast bowlers who will pick up the most wickets in the WTC final between India and Australia.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - India

Mohammed Siraj has been among the most improved fast bowlers in the world across formats. His rise to the top has been inspiring for many.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj's role becomes extremely important. He is a hit-the-deck kind of bowler and a little bit of seam and swing from the wicket can make him unplayable.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer had a good IPL 2023 season, picking up 19 wickets in 14 matches, and will look to translate his form in the Indian colors.

Siraj also enjoys a decent record in England, scalping 18 wickets in five matches, with the best figures of 4/32 in Birmingham.

#2 Pat Cummins - Australia

The Aussie skipper has been their best bowler for quite some time now. In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Cummins will have to shoulder more responsibility against a star-studded Indian batting unit.

Ranked third in ICC Test rankings for bowlers, Cummins has had a stellar WTC campaign over the last two years, picking up 53 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 21.22.

He will relish bowling on the seaming conditions and if he gets his mojo right, it will be extremely challenging for the Indian batters to tackle him.

#3 Mohammed Shami - India

Mohammed Shami has been the backbone of India's fast bowling for quite some time now. Every time Team India have been under the pump, Shami has produced something magical.

The senior fast bowler will be riding high confidence after a stellar IPL 2023 campaign. The Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer finished as the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 28 wickets in 17 matches.

Shami relishes bowling in these conditions and also suits his style of bowling. If he gets his rhythm right, expect to trouble the Aussie batters.

Overall, in WTC 2021-23, Shami has scalped 41 wickets in 12 matches, including two four-wicket and one fifer.

