T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting Australia's 3 highest run-scorers

The first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has kicked off. This edition of the showpiece T20 event promises to be a blockbuster, with the final scheduled at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Australia are one of the favorites to win the title this year, having won their maiden T20 World Cup trophy last year in the UAE. The Baggy Greens have a mix of experience and young blood in their squad.

On that note, let's predict the three highest run-scorers for Australia in the T20 WC 2022.

#1 David Warner

David Warner is a vital cog in the wheel of Australia's squad. He is one of the most experienced players in the tournament and is a phenomenal batter in the shortest format of the game.

In the T20 World Cup last year, Warner was the highest run-scorer for Australia and the second-highest overall. He scored 289 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.16 and a strike rate of 146.70.

The southpaw will hope to keep up the work as the Aussies look to defend their title at home.

#2 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh played an excellent cameo in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand last year. Since then, Marsh has not been very active in the shortest format of the game.

He injured his ankle in the ODI series against Zimbabwe in August. The hard-hitting all-rounder showed a glimpse of brilliance in the second T20I against England, playing a knock of 45 off 29 balls at a strike rate of 155.17.

Given his ability to play the long handle, Marsh will be an integral part of the Australian side.

#3 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch might not be in the best form at the moment, but his presence could strike fear into the hearts of any opposition.

The Australian skipper has made a name for himself as a destructive opener in T20Is and even holds the record for the highest T20I score by a batter. He played a mammoth knock of 172 against Zimbabwe.

The right-handed batter has already shown glimpses of form with a quickfire half-century in the warm-up game against India and will hope to carry the momentum when the tournament begins.

This could very well be Finch's last major tournament with the Baggy Greens as the 35-year-old has already announced his retirement from the ODI format.

Australia's T20 World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

