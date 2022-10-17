T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting Australia's 3 highest wicket-takers

The first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has kicked off. It promises to be a blockbuster event, with the final scheduled for November 13th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia are set to enter the tournament as the defending champions and one of the favorites for this year. They have formed a stellar squad and will also enjoy the home ground advantage.

On that note, let's predict the three highest wicket-takers for Australia in the T20 WC 2022.

#1 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa (Credits: Getty)

Adam Zampa was the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and the second-highest overall.

He secured 13 scalps in seven matches in the tournament at an economy of 5.81. His best performance came against Bangladesh in the Group Stage match where he took 5 wickets and only gave 19 runs in his 4 overs.

#2 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood (Credits: Getty)

Josh Hazlewood might not be as impressive with his pace as his Australian counterparts, but his line and length can trouble any opposition batter.

He was among the top five wicket-takers in the World Cup last year. The 31-year-old took 11 wickets in seve appearances at an average of 15.90. Hazlewood is currently the No.1 T20I bowler - a fancy title to have going into the mega event.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc (Credits: Getty)

Starc returned to the Aussie T20I squad in the recent series against West Indies. He has been in-form in the shortest format of the game.

In the second T20I against West Indies, the 32-year-old finished with figures with bowling figures of 4/20. The towering quick can effortlessly clock 145+ kph and will be an excellent asset to the hosts' arsenal. He can also contain runs in death overs thanks to his searing yorkers and bouncers.

Australia's T20 World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

