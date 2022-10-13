T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting Pakistan's 3 highest wicket-takers

The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is just around the corner. Pakistan finished as semi-finalists in the tournament last year, losing to Australia in a nail-biting contest by 5 wickets.

The Men in Green have prepared well for the mega event and boast one of the most lethal bowling units. Shaheen Shah Afridi's return to the squad will be the cherry on top of the cake.

On that note, let's predict the three highest wicket-takers for Pakistan in the T20 WC 2022.

#1 Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf in action (Credits: Getty)

Haris Rauf has been in a rich vein of form. He was the highest wicket-taker in the seven-match T20I series against England. with 8 wickets in 6 matches. He shone bright in the Asia Cup 2022 as well.

Haris is fast becoming a dependable bowler in the death overs. He has a lot of variations up his sleeve to trouble the batters. In his last outing against New Zealand, the Pakistani quick finished with figures of 3/28, helping the team to secure a victory.

#2 Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan during T20 Tri Series 2022 (Credits: Getty)

Shadab Khan is currently one of the top leg-spinners in T20 cricket. He was Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup last year with 9 wickets in 6 matches. The 24-year-old ended his spell with figures of 4/26 in the semi-final game against Australia.

Shadab has also established himself as an economical bowler and hardly leaks any runs in the middle overs, which adds pressure on the batters. With much experience and good form, he could turn out to be the best performer for the team in the showpiece event.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Shadab Khan should bat at No. 4 in T20Is

#3 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Credits: Getty)

Shaheen Afridi has been declared fit by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He will also be available for the warm-up games on October 17 and 19 against England and Afghanistan respectively.

The 22-year-old has missed out on a lot of cricket in the last few months, but given his stature, he will be a tough nut to crack for the batters on Australian pitches. In the last edition, Shaheen scalped 7 wickets in 6 appearances and has been a big match player for the team.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Poll : 0 votes