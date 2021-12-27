Ind vs SA 2021: Predicting India’s first innings score in first Test

Team India had a near-perfect start to their South Africa tour on Sunday. Led by the wonderful and patient opening partnership of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, India ended day one with 272 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of three wickets.

With Cheteshwar Pujara being the only batsman to fail to trouble the scoreboard, Team India were largely patient and gritty at the crease in Centurion. The Indians will now look to capitalize on their start and put up a huge total on the scoreboard.

KL Rahul, without a second doubt, was the standout performer for India. The newly-appointed vice-captain showed immense discipline while facing the South African bowlers and only played shots close to his body. Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli also looked good, but couldn't convert their strong starts to big scores.

Having finished day one at a score of 122, KL Rahul will look to continue his momentum and reach the 200 mark on day two. Supporting KL Rahul at the crease on day two will be former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. He showed great control during his 81-ball innings on day one and will definitely look to impress the selectors and the team management by going big on day two.

Opting to bat under overcast conditions in Centurion, Virat Kohli's decision turned out to be an absolute blessing for Team India. The South African pacers pretty much lost their advantage owing to the overcast weather conditions, and the Indians took good advantage of it.

India's first innings score predictions

The partnership between KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane will be crucial for India

Having already scored 272 runs for the loss of three wickets on day one, India have quite a bit of gas left in the tank. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane seem to be facing no problems playing the South African bowling attack at the moment. Prominent batsmen yet to arrive at the crease include Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur - all of whom can individually make great contributions to India's scoreboard total.

Given that batting will only get easier as the game progresses, Team India can certainly set up a massive total on the scoreboard. With superstars forming the Indian bowling attack, the team management may well be considering handing an innings defeat to South Africa by putting a huge total on the scoreboard.

If all goes well for team India, they are more than capable of scoring in excess of 550 runs. If KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane continue their partnership and put up another 100-odd runs on the scoreboard before one of them departs, Rishabh Pant can then come in and unleash the natural big-hitter in him. Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, who are capable batsmen, could also contribute well to the team total.

If, however, things go south for Team India and they lose a few wickets early on day two, they can still manage to reach a score in excess of 375. Having already scored 272 runs, India have five batsmen remaining, each of whom can individually take on the South African bowling attack and propel the team total to a big one.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava