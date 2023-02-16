Predicting the strongest UP Warriorz XI after WPL auction 2023

The UP Warriorz assembled a balanced squad at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday, February 13. The franchise forged its core with four fundamental signings in the form of Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone, and Alyssa Healy.

Deepti was the second-most expensive Indian acquisition at the auction at ₹2.6 crore. As the auction progressed, the Warriorz added a few other solid players among their ranks, including Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Devika Vaidya.

During the accelerated round of the auction, several players from India's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 winning squad were roped in.

Women's Premier League (WPL) @wplt20 #WPLAuction



Here are the squads of all the franchises



How excited are you to see them take the field 🤔 Here are the squads of all thefranchisesHow excited are you to see them take the field #WPLAuction ✅Here are the squads of all the 5️⃣ franchises 🔽How excited are you to see them take the field 💪 🤔 https://t.co/tNrKnG4Adi

UP Warriorz's biggest strength undoubtedly is their spin bowling, with Deepti and the No.1-ranked Ecclestone expected to forge a deadly pair.

UP Warriorz full squad

Sophie Ecclestone (₹1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (₹2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (₹1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (₹1 crore), Alyssa Healy (₹70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (₹55 lakh), Rajashwari Gayakwad (₹40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (₹10 lakh), S. Yashasri (₹10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (₹30 lakh), Grace Harris (₹75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (₹1.40 crore), Lauren Bell (₹30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (₹10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (₹40 lakh), Simran Shaikh (₹10 lakh).

On that note, let us take a look at the strongest possible playing XI for the UP Warriorz.

Openers - Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat

Several have touted UP Warriorz's acquisition of Australia’s Alyssa Healy for ₹70 lakh as a monumental bargain. Given the credentials of the opening batter, it is hard to disagree.

The other half of the opening combination could be filled in by teen sensation Shweta Sehrawat, who finished as the leading run scorer at the inaugural U-19 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. She scored 297 runs in seven matches as Team India lifted the title under the leadership of Shafali Verma.

The dynamic of experience and youth is expected to be a riveting one and a combination that the UP Warriorz could bank on for the inaugural edition.

Middle order- Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, and Devika Vaidya

Simran Shaikh and Kiran Navgire will have to shoulder a lot of responsibility as youngsters in the middle order. Meanwhile, the reigning ICC T20I Player of the Year Tahlia McGrath, and ₹1.40 crore pick Devika Vaidya will dictate the proceedings as the backbone.

While the Australian all-rounder generally bats at No. 6 for the national side, she might have to be promoted up the order for the franchise to get the most out of her talent as UP Warriorz lack credible Indian batters.

Bowlers - Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Shabnim Ismail

As mentioned before, the franchise's biggest takeaway is its spin bowling unit. Deepti Sharma, who recently became the first Indian bowler to record 100 T20I wickets, will be joined by the format's No.1-ranked bowler in the form of Sophie Ecclestone.

The left-arm spinner has had a phenomenal year and has already claimed six wickets in two matches at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

An additional factor comes in the form of the nature of pitches in India. With the tournament slated to be played across two venues, the surfaces are bound to be worn out, meaning that the conditions will aid spin bowling more as it progresses.

The side also snapped Rajeshwari Gayakwad for her base price to add more depth to the spin bowling unit.

As far as pacers are concerned, the franchise could potentially field Shabnim Ismail and Anjali Sarvani. The South African speedster, who is currently among the fastest bowlers on the circuit, will occupy the fourth overseas slot.

Sarvani, on the other hand, offers variety as a left-arm seamer. She made her national debut during the five-match T20I series against Australia in December 2022. The 25-year-old has since played six T20Is and is part of the T20 World Cup 2023.

UP Warriorz's strongest XI after WPL auction 2023

Alyssa Healy (WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Shabnim Ismail

UP Warriorz will begin their campaign with a clash against Gujarat Giants on March 5 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Would you make any changes to this playing XI for the UP Warriorz? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: UP Warriorz Schedule WPL 2023: Complete UPW match list, date, venue & timings in IST

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes