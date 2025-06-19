Predicting the top 3 highest wicket-takers in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests ft. Jasprit Bumrah

India are all set to lock horns with England in a five-match Test series from June 20 in Leeds. Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian side for the first time, while the experienced Ben Stokes will hope to produce better results in this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for England.

Ad

Almost all surfaces in England are expected to assist the pacers and offer them movement amid cloud cover in the venues. With an optimum setup for fast bowlers, they will be a huge challenge for the batters to handle throughout the series.

The visitors will look to find strong performances from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse are the key wicket-takers for the hosts.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's predict the top wicket-takers in the much-awaited Test series between India and England.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah will be the most important bowler for the Indian team, if they have to win their first-ever series in England since 2007. The right-arm pacer was the side's leading wicket-taker with 77 dismissals in 15 games at an average of 15.09 in the last WTC cycle.

In his last appearance for India in whites, Bumrah scalped 32 wickets to return as the most successful bowler in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Meanwhile, he was the finest performer in the last bilateral Test series in England, picking up 23 wickets in five games.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the key reason behind him being at third spot is due to his unavailability throughout the series. Bumrah has made it clear that he is likely to take part in three games to manage his workload. Therefore, he cannot be predicted as the top wicket-taker in the series.

In three appearances, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to take 15-20 wickets, if his fitness and form are on point.

#2 Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes will be the senior-most England pacer as they look to continue their dominance at home against India. In 57 Tests, he has scalped 181 wickets and is a silent performer for the side.

Ad

In his only single appearance in the last bilateral series against India, Woakes scalped seven wickets. Among the current Indian players to succumb to him were Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woakes is expected to generate a good amount of seam off the surface and his precise line-lengths are expected to put Indian batters in trouble. He is predicted to take around 20 wickets in the series.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is one of the most improved bowlers for the Indian side in the last few years. The skilful pacer can take wickets in clusters if he is in proper rhythm and maintains his wicket-taking mindset.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Siraj bagged 48 wickets in the previous WTC cycle, with 20 wickets coming in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Meanwhile, he impressed by taking 18 wickets in the last tour to England, playing a key role in helping India to draw the series.

Mohammed Siraj is expected to take 20+ wickets and emerge as the best bowler in the five-match series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news