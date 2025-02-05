Predicting the Top 3 run-getters of the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series ft. Shubman Gill

India are all set to host England in a three-match ODI series, starting Thursday, February 6. The two sides recently faced off in a five-match T20I series, which the hosts won 4-1. The 50-over games will be a preparatory for both sides as they gear up for the Champions Trophy 2025 which follows next.

While the visitors will be led by their white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma will be back in action and lead the Indian side after a break following the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which concluded in early January.

Both teams will be looking forward to giving their best as the players prepare themselves for the Champions Trophy, an ICC tournament that’s set to be played for the first time since 2017. Notably, Pakistan emerged as champions that year and will be hosting the tournament this time, with India playing their matches in the UAE.

Speaking of the forthcoming ODI series, all eyes will be on the in-form players from both sides. On that note, here’s predicting the top three run-getters of the ODI series:

#3 Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler is in good form, having showcased the same in the recently concluded T20I series. If he carries the same momentum into the ODI leg of the tour, England might as well find themselves a dependable batter.

Buttler might face a challenge while settling in, as it’s been over a year since he last played an ODI. After mediocre outings in the ODI World Cup 2023, Buttler played only one ODI series, against the West Indies in December that year.

The Englishman scored 61 runs in three games that series, getting out on 3 and 0 in the first and last games, and notching up 58*(45) in the second ODI. Overall, he has 5022 runs from 181 ODIs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 117.11.

#2 Shubman Gill

India’s vice-captain for the series, Shubman Gill’s prowess with the bat across formats is known to all. The batter has had his fair share of struggles, but one can not deny the fact that he’s one of the most reliable openers in limited-overs cricket.

In 47 ODIs, Gill has 2328 runs to his account including six centuries and 13 fifties. He had a tremendous ODI World Cup campaign in 2023 and was a regular in the Indian XI, eventually helping India reach the summit clash.

Having missed out on opportunities of late, Gill will be confident and raring to go, aiming to prove himself as a player and as the vice-captain as he gets back into the side.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer put up phenomenal performances in List A cricket recently, coming up with scores of 114*, 44*, 17, 137*, and 13 for Mumbai in the recently concluded edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With that, he made his way back to the Indian side, finding a place in the ODI squad as well as the Champions Trophy squad.

He was named in the squad that faced New Zealand at home but was ruled out owing to a back injury. Iyer marked his return by making an appearance for his domestic team and had memorable outings at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well as the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Overall, Shreyas Iyer has appeared in 62 ODIs for India and has scored 2421 runs in 57 innings at a brilliant average of 47.47. He has five centuries and 18 half-centuries to his account and will be aiming to add to these numbers as he takes on England.

