Predicting the Top 3 run-getters in IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series ft. Jos Buttler 

The upcoming T20I series between India and England is an early favorite to be the highest run-scoring series of all time. The batting prowess of both sides, the batting-friendly venues chosen for the bilateral affair, and the relentless aggression of modern-day cricket all indicate impending history.

New-age T20 cricket values impact more than volume, but there are batters from both outfits who can incorporate both into their batting style. Not only are they capable of scoring big, but they are also able to do it quickly, constituting a huge threat to the opposition bowling unit. Considering that they are likely to have slick pitches suited to such styles, they are bound to have a say in the upcoming series.

The fireworks are expected to go off imminently, with the first T20I scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. India are coming on the back of a high-scoring series against South Africa, while England put on a similar style of batting in their triumph against the West Indies.

On that note, let us take a look at three players who could end up with the most runs in the five-match T20I series between India and England.

#1 Jos Buttler

The England skipper had to be patient in the second half of 2024, dealing with a calf injury. He marked his return with a spirited set of outings against West Indies in a different role at No.3, which he is set to reprise against India too.

Buttler was also the leading run-scorer of the Abu Dhabi T10 League held in December 2024, meaning that he is coming into the series in some good form.

Being one of the finest players of the shortest format, and his formidable record against the Men in Blue, and in India, makes him a definite presence among the leading run-scorers in the series. With able batters around him, and the security of batting depth, Buttler can go about his business as he intends to without additional pressure.

It will be interesting to see how he fares against the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and even Varun Chakravarthy, given that it is his first major challenge since returning from a lengthy layoff.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian T20I skipper has been under the radar for a while now. He did not have an overwhelming say in Mumbai's victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, and he was sort of in the backseat when India recorded series wins over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and South Africa in the second half of 2024.

The upcoming series presents itself as a brilliant avenue for Suryakumar Yadav to be back among the runs. It was a similar five-match series against England back in 2021 where he made his first impression, and another landmark series just ahead of the IPL season could be in store for the ace T20 batter.

Much like Buttler, he has the luxury of having in-form batters aligned with the same mentality around him. He can play with freedom, and rake in the runs, especially if he comes in at No.3, in the flexible middle order.

#3 Sanju Samson

With three T20I hundreds in his last seven innings, the wicket-keeper batter comes into the series on the back of some imperious form. No one knows better than him that he has to keep up this sort of run to cement his place at the top of the order over other emerging opening batters in the squad.

Although he has received skipper Suryakumar Yadav's vote of confidence ahead of the series, Samson will look to claim another dominant series under his belt to be the undisputed first-choice wicket-keeper in the side. A strong showing against England could be what could finally seal the deal for the batter.

Samson has shown that he is relentless against pace in the powerplay, and spin in the middle overs. England have the best of both, against which the wicket-keeper batter can truly express himself given his prowess and fine run of form.

Given that there are no other opening batters in the squad, he has the opportunity to be exposed to the most number of deliveries in the series. Coupled with his brilliant batting touch of late, Samson could well end up right at the top of the scoring charts by the end of the five-match affair.

