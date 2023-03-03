Predicting the Top 3 run-scorers of WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to get underway on Saturday, March 4 with a game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Apart from the above two teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will also feature in the T20 tournament.

A total of 22 matches will be played in the inaugural edition of the WPL. Each of the five franchises will face the other four teams twice in the league stage. The top-placed side at the end of the first round will directly qualify for the grand final. The second and third-placed teams will feature in an eliminator. The winner of this playoff match will become the second finalist.

A number of big names from across the globe in women’s cricket will feature in the sporting extravaganza in Mumbai. On the eve of WPL 2023, we predict the Top 3 run-scorers of the tournament.

#1 Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Smriti Mandhana has featured in the BBL. Pic: Getty Images

India Women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer in the history of the WPL auction. She was also the most expensive purchase at the auction, bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crore. On expected lines, Mandhana was named captain of the Bangalore franchise.

The 26-year-old opener smashed back-to-back half-centuries against England and Ireland in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. However, she failed in the semi-final against Australia, falling to her nemesis Ashleigh Gardner yet again. Knowing that she is recognized among the top women’s players in T20Is, Mandhana will be keen to shine in the WPL and lead from the front.

The elegant left-handed batter has an excellent record in T20Is. In 116 matches, she has smashed 2802 runs at an average of 27.74 and a strike rate of 123.87, with 22 half-centuries. Mandhana is second on the list of players with the most fifties in women’s T20Is.

Only Suzie Bates (26) has scored more half-centuries than the Indian vice-captain in the format. Mandhana was rewarded for her consistent performances by being named in the ICC Women’s ODI and T20I teams of 2022.

#2 Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants)

Beth Mooney during the T20 World Cup 2023 final. Pic: Getty Images

Australia Women's opener Beth Mooney is renowned for being a big-match player. She was the Player of the Match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final against South Africa, top-scoring with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls. She also scored a half-century in the semi-final against India. Before that, the 29-year-old had also smashed 56* against Sri Lanka Women.

Earlier, Mooney had scored 78* off 54 against India Women in the 2020 T20 World Cup final at the MCG. She was the leading run-getter in the tournament, with 259 runs from six matches at an average of 64.75 and a strike rate of 125.12. While Alyssa Healy hammered 170 off 138 balls in the 2022 ODI final against England, Mooney was among the runs again, scoring 62 off 47 balls.

Mooney has a fantastic record in international cricket. In 83 T20Is, she has scored 2350 runs at an average of 40.51 and a strike rate of 124.60, with two hundreds and 18 fifties. In ODIs, she has 1941 runs from 57 matches, averaging 52.45, with three hundreds and 13 fifties.

Having been named Gujarat Giants captain, she will be all that more inspired to make an impact in WPL 2023.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians)

Nat Sciver-Brunt during the T20 World Cup semi-final match against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was the second-leading run-getter in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Australia. In five matches, she hammered 216 runs at an average of 72 and an excellent strike rate of 141.18. Had England qualified for the final, there was a decent chance of her finishing as the leading run-scorer in the event.

The 30-year-old began her World Cup campaign with an unbeaten 40 off 30 against West Indies. After being dismissed for five against Ireland, she rescued the team with 50 off 42 against India after England lost three for 29. Nat Sciver shone again against Pakistan with an unbeaten 81 off 40, before signing off with 40 in the semi-final versus South Africa, where England were down by six runs.

The England star’s amazing consistency could be on display in WPL 2023 as well. In 108 T20I matches, she has scored 2175 runs at an average of 26.85 and a strike rate of 114.77. In 94 ODIs, she has 3009 runs at an average of 42.98, with five hundreds and 20 fifties.

Having purchased her for ₹3.2 crore at the WPL auction, MI will be banking on the all-rounder big time to deliver.

