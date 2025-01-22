Predicting the Top 3 wicket-takers in the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series ft. Varun Chakravarthy

India and England will begin the five-match T20I series on Wednesday, January 22, with the first game to be played in Kolkata at Eden Gardens. The five-match series will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

Both teams will play a total of eight white-ball games ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy. Therefore, these games will be crucial to prepare for the marquee ICC event.

With hard hitters across both sides, the focus will undoubtedly be on the batters in the T20I series. However, this is where the bowlers will come into play and their abilities against power hitters in the shortest format will be tested again.

Trending

Both sides have some quality bowlers in their ranks, who will equally be in the spotlight throughout the series. On that note, let us take a look at three such bowlers who could emerge as the top wicket-takers in this T20I series.

Predicting the Top 3 wicket-takers in the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series

#3 Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid is England's lone frontline spinner in this series. While the likes of Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone are expected to fill in, Adil will have the most important role to play in Indian conditions.

The leg-spinner has picked up 126 wickets from 119 T20Is at an average of 24.26 and an economy rate of 7.34. With matches to be played at venues such as Kolkata, Chennai, and Pune among others, Adil could prove to be England's trump card.

As he is the only proper spinner in the side, he is also expected to play all five games given the conditions that could be on offer. Therefore, he could be among the top wicket-takers in this series.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh displayed brilliant form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. He ended as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 20 scalps from seven innings at an average of 18.25.

The left-arm seamer has been a consistent performer for India in T20Is with 95 wickets from just 60 games at an average of 18.10. He will be keen to carry his recent white-ball form into this series.

Moreover, his ability to bring the ball back into the right-handers upfront will certainly pose a threat to the likes of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. Known for bowling at the death as well, Arshdeep will be expected to be among the wickets. With Mohammed Shami returning from injury and Jasprit Bumrah absent, Arshdeep will have a massive role to play with the ball.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy will be expected to be India's key spinner in this series. The 33-year-old has an impressive T20I record so far. He has bagged 19 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 18.05 and an economy rate of 6.79.

Moreover, the leg-spinner was in top form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. He ended as the second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets from six games at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 5.62, including two five-wicket hauls.

Having played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, his familiarity with conditions at Eden Gardens will also help. Additionally, at venues such as Chennai and Pune, Varun can be a solid threat to English batters, who could struggle against spin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news