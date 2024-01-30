Predicting the top four at the end of group stage of SA20 2024

After the 23rd match in the ongoing SA20 2024, only the Durban Super Giants seem to be assured a playoff spot after their win over the Paarl Royals.

The other teams that follow including the Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape could be the two teams that are almost there, but the big jostle is expected to be between bottom-ranked teams, namely the Pretoria Capitals with 10 points, MI Cape Town with nine points, and Joburg Super Kings with 13 points.

Joburg Super Kings found life in an otherwise underwhelming SA20 season when they beat MI Cape Town in the last match on the back of an excellent knock by their captain Faf du Plessis. Things look rather bleak for MI Cape Town.

Here we predict the top four at the end of group stage of SA20 2024:

#4 Joburg Super Kings

Faf finally found form i Sa20

Faf du Plessis made a statement when his side needed him the most as the Jo'burg Super Kings thrashed MI Cape Town in a crucial match. This comprehensive win tilted the playoff odds in their favor as they also got a bonus point in the rain-curtailed match.

One of the reasons why JSK have been afloat in the SA20 is the performance of their bowlers. While Imran Tahir refuses to stop, Lizaad Williams has been the strike bowler for the side. Tahir has conceded runs at an economy rate of 6.56, and Williams is second on the wicket-taker's list with 11 wickets. They will once again be key for JSK in their SA20 campaign.

#3 Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram is due a big innings in SA20

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are almost through, and they should be relatively secure after their thrilling four-run win over MI Cape Town on Saturday at St George's Park. This was an important win for the defending champions since these four points gave them a significant lead over the other teams placed below them in the points table.

Now, if Eastern Cape get two wins in their last three matches with a bonus point, they will not only get a playoff berth but also secure a top-two finish. For them, Tristan Stubbs and Jordan Hermann have been the key players with the bat, while Liam Dawson continues to be the all-rounder who adds a lot of balance and pedigree to a T20 side.

Aiden Markram and Dawid Malan have not had the best tournament so far and they are due a big one and these matches could well see them stamp their authority over the tournament.

#2 Paarl Royals

Buttler is leading from the front in Sa20

Paarl Royals were dominating proceedings with 22 points from five wins in six games, but they have stuttered in their last two games against the Durban Super Giants. They are currently second and have two important matches against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They are still favorites to make it to the playoffs if they win even 1 match. They will also finish in the top two if they win both their remaining games.

However, if they drop both these games against the Eastern Cape, they could be knocked out. Jos Buttler has been in form for the side and his experience in these matches will come in handy and they need their captain to really step up and lead them into the super four. Lungi Ngidi tops the wicket-takers column with 13 wickets while Bjorn Fortuin has been frugal all tournament with an economy rate under 7. These are important players for the Royals and they should take the side to the Super 4.

#1 Durban Super Giants

Klaasen has been lighting up the SA20

The Durban Super Giants got their playoff spot secured with a commanding 125-run win against Paarl Royals on Sunday. Batting first, they posted 208-7 and this innings was powered by Matthew Breetzke's 78 and Heinrich Klaasen's half-century in 16 balls. Noor Ahmed then stood up and picked up a 5-wicket haul to bundle out the Royals for 83.

With 28 points from their eight matches and a net run rate of 1.757, the Durban Super Giants are confirmed a top-two finish even if they lose both the remaining matches against the Capitals and Super Kings. They have been the dominant team all tournament and the points table reflects it perfectly.

